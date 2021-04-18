Feed Plant-based Protein Market Share, Trends and Leading Players By 2027

“

Feed Plant-based ProteinFeed plant-based protein is the protein that is obtained by various grains and pulses. The requirement of protein in food for animals is necessary as they are incapable of producing the proteins which are polymer of amino acid themselves.

The Feed Plant-based Protein Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Feed Plant-based Protein was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Feed Plant-based Protein Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Feed Plant-based Protein market majors.

Get a Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/225521

This survey takes into account the value of Feed Plant-based Protein generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

Kerry Group, Ingredion, Emsland Group, DuPont, Batory Foods, AGRANA, AGT Foods, Avebe, Roquette Frères, BENEO, Vestkorn, Aminola, FoodChem International, Sotexpro, Crown Soya Group,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Soy, Wheat, Pea, Others

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Pets, Swine, Ruminants, Poultry, Aquatic Animals, Others

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Feed Plant-based Protein, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

Obtain a Discount on this report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/225521

The Feed Plant-based Protein market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Feed Plant-based Protein from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Feed Plant-based Protein market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

Get Detailed Table of Contents

1 Feed Plant-based Protein Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Feed Plant-based Protein

1.2 Feed Plant-based Protein Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Feed Plant-based Protein Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Soy

1.2.3 Wheat

1.2.4 Pea

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Feed Plant-based Protein Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Feed Plant-based Protein Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Pets

1.3.3 Swine

1.3.4 Ruminants

1.3.5 Poultry

1.3.6 Aquatic Animals

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Feed Plant-based Protein Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Feed Plant-based Protein Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Feed Plant-based Protein Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Feed Plant-based Protein Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Feed Plant-based Protein Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Feed Plant-based Protein Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Feed Plant-based Protein Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Feed Plant-based Protein Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Feed Plant-based Protein Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Feed Plant-based Protein Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Feed Plant-based Protein Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Feed Plant-based Protein Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Feed Plant-based Protein Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Feed Plant-based Protein Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Feed Plant-based Protein Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Feed Plant-based Protein Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Feed Plant-based Protein Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Feed Plant-based Protein Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Feed Plant-based Protein Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Feed Plant-based Protein Production

3.4.1 North America Feed Plant-based Protein Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Feed Plant-based Protein Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Feed Plant-based Protein Production

3.5.1 Europe Feed Plant-based Protein Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Feed Plant-based Protein Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Feed Plant-based Protein Production

3.6.1 China Feed Plant-based Protein Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Feed Plant-based Protein Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Feed Plant-based Protein Production

3.7.1 Japan Feed Plant-based Protein Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Feed Plant-based Protein Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Feed Plant-based Protein Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Feed Plant-based Protein Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Feed Plant-based Protein Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Feed Plant-based Protein Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Feed Plant-based Protein Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Feed Plant-based Protein Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Feed Plant-based Protein Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Feed Plant-based Protein Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Feed Plant-based Protein Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Feed Plant-based Protein Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Feed Plant-based Protein Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Feed Plant-based Protein Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Feed Plant-based Protein Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Kerry Group

7.1.1 Kerry Group Feed Plant-based Protein Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kerry Group Feed Plant-based Protein Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Kerry Group Feed Plant-based Protein Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Kerry Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Kerry Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Ingredion

7.2.1 Ingredion Feed Plant-based Protein Corporation Information

7.2.2 Ingredion Feed Plant-based Protein Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Ingredion Feed Plant-based Protein Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Ingredion Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Ingredion Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Emsland Group

7.3.1 Emsland Group Feed Plant-based Protein Corporation Information

7.3.2 Emsland Group Feed Plant-based Protein Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Emsland Group Feed Plant-based Protein Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Emsland Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Emsland Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 DuPont

7.4.1 DuPont Feed Plant-based Protein Corporation Information

7.4.2 DuPont Feed Plant-based Protein Product Portfolio

7.4.3 DuPont Feed Plant-based Protein Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Batory Foods

7.5.1 Batory Foods Feed Plant-based Protein Corporation Information

7.5.2 Batory Foods Feed Plant-based Protein Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Batory Foods Feed Plant-based Protein Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Batory Foods Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Batory Foods Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 AGRANA

7.6.1 AGRANA Feed Plant-based Protein Corporation Information

7.6.2 AGRANA Feed Plant-based Protein Product Portfolio

7.6.3 AGRANA Feed Plant-based Protein Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 AGRANA Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 AGRANA Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 AGT Foods

7.7.1 AGT Foods Feed Plant-based Protein Corporation Information

7.7.2 AGT Foods Feed Plant-based Protein Product Portfolio

7.7.3 AGT Foods Feed Plant-based Protein Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 AGT Foods Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 AGT Foods Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Avebe

7.8.1 Avebe Feed Plant-based Protein Corporation Information

7.8.2 Avebe Feed Plant-based Protein Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Avebe Feed Plant-based Protein Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Avebe Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Avebe Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Roquette Frères

7.9.1 Roquette Frères Feed Plant-based Protein Corporation Information

7.9.2 Roquette Frères Feed Plant-based Protein Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Roquette Frères Feed Plant-based Protein Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Roquette Frères Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Roquette Frères Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 BENEO

7.10.1 BENEO Feed Plant-based Protein Corporation Information

7.10.2 BENEO Feed Plant-based Protein Product Portfolio

7.10.3 BENEO Feed Plant-based Protein Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 BENEO Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 BENEO Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Vestkorn

7.11.1 Vestkorn Feed Plant-based Protein Corporation Information

7.11.2 Vestkorn Feed Plant-based Protein Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Vestkorn Feed Plant-based Protein Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Vestkorn Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Vestkorn Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Aminola

7.12.1 Aminola Feed Plant-based Protein Corporation Information

7.12.2 Aminola Feed Plant-based Protein Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Aminola Feed Plant-based Protein Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Aminola Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Aminola Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 FoodChem International

7.13.1 FoodChem International Feed Plant-based Protein Corporation Information

7.13.2 FoodChem International Feed Plant-based Protein Product Portfolio

7.13.3 FoodChem International Feed Plant-based Protein Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 FoodChem International Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 FoodChem International Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Sotexpro

7.14.1 Sotexpro Feed Plant-based Protein Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sotexpro Feed Plant-based Protein Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Sotexpro Feed Plant-based Protein Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Sotexpro Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Sotexpro Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Crown Soya Group

7.15.1 Crown Soya Group Feed Plant-based Protein Corporation Information

7.15.2 Crown Soya Group Feed Plant-based Protein Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Crown Soya Group Feed Plant-based Protein Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Crown Soya Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Crown Soya Group Recent Developments/Updates

8 Feed Plant-based Protein Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Feed Plant-based Protein Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Feed Plant-based Protein

8.4 Feed Plant-based Protein Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Feed Plant-based Protein Distributors List

9.3 Feed Plant-based Protein Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Feed Plant-based Protein Industry Trends

10.2 Feed Plant-based Protein Growth Drivers

10.3 Feed Plant-based Protein Market Challenges

10.4 Feed Plant-based Protein Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Feed Plant-based Protein by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Feed Plant-based Protein Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Feed Plant-based Protein Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Feed Plant-based Protein Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Feed Plant-based Protein Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Feed Plant-based Protein

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Feed Plant-based Protein by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Feed Plant-based Protein by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Feed Plant-based Protein by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Feed Plant-based Protein by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Feed Plant-based Protein by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Feed Plant-based Protein by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Feed Plant-based Protein by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Feed Plant-based Protein by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

Read the full report with TOC: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/225521

Therefore, Feed Plant-based Protein Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Feed Plant-based Protein.”