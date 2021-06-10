Feed Phytogenics Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027

Global Feed Phytogenics Market – Scope of the Report

The feed phytogenics are a group of natural growth promoters (NGPs) derived from plant extracts such as herbs, spices, and other plants. They are suitable alternatives for antibiotic growth promoters owing to the potential risks involved affecting both human and environment. Besides, feed phytogenics have certain positive effects on livestock health due to their anti-microbial and anti-oxidative effects. Inclusion of feed phytogenics has resulted in increased feed intake, improved gut function, and prevention of diarrhea in the livestock. The study of phytogenics is, therefore, gaining traction among scientists, nutritionist, feed manufacturers, and livestock producers owing to their holistic and broad-spectrum efficacy.

Competitive Landscape Feed Phytogenics Market: A&A Pharmachem Inc.,Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd.,Delacon Biotechnik GmbH,DOSTOFARM GmbH,Kemin Industries, Inc.,pancosma,Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH,Phytosynthese,Silvateam S.p.a.,Synthite Industries Ltd.

The feed phytogenics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of feed industry coupled with increased demands for livestock products. Ban on antibiotic growth promoters and growing awareness about animal health and feed quality further boosts the growth of the feed phytogenics market. However

The global feed phytogenics market is segmented on the basis of type, livestock, and function. Based on type, the market is segmented as herbs & spices, essential oils, oleoresins, and others. On the basis of the livestock, the market is segmented as ruminants, poultry, swine, aquatic animals, and others. Ruminants are further classified into calves, dairy cattle, beef cattle, and others. By poultry, the market is sub-segmented as broilers, turkey, layers, and others. And by aquatic animals, the market is sub-segmented as starter, grower, and sow. The market on the basis of the function, is classified as performance enhancers, palatability enhancers, and others.

To comprehend global Feed Phytogenics market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Feed Phytogenicszil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

