Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Market: Demand Is Likely To Continue In Future 2027 | Major Giants – ADM Animal Nutrition, Yara, Antonio Tarazona, Alltech

Feed non-protein nitrogen market is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 4.8% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for animal products is expected to create new opportunities for the market.Global feed non-protein nitrogen market is mainly used in animal nutrition which usually consists of ammonia, urea and biuret which are not protein but can be converted into the protein. Livestock producers are conscious of the fact that urea is the common source of non-protein nitrogen in feed; it contains 46.7% nitrogen compared to 16% for many proteins. Feed that contains urea has several positive impacts as compared to natural sources even in adverse conditions. It provides numerous benefits related to the body weight, growth rate, and also results in higher milk yields of livestock. Urea is found to be a source of readily available carbohydrates which helps in the easy solubility of proteins, and provides an adequate supply of minerals.

ADM Animal Nutrition, Yara, Antonio Tarazona, Alltech, Fertiberia, S.A., Kemin Industries, Inc., CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Nutrien Ltd., GROUP DF, OCI NV, EuroChem, SABIC, Orica Limited, URALCHEM JSC, IFFCO, Qatar Fertiliser Company, Koch Fertilizer, LLC, Haldor Topsoe A/S, Trammo, Inc., OCI Nitrogen, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICALa COMPANY, INC, Praxair Technology, Inc., Linde among other domestic and global players.

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Feed non-protein nitrogen market is segmented on the basis of type, form and livestock. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the feed non-protein nitrogen market is segmented into urea, ammonia and others. Other segment is further segmented into monoammonium phosphate, diammonium phosphate, and biuret.

On the basis of form, the feed non-protein nitrogen market is segmented into dry and liquid. Dry is further segmented into prills and granules.

On the basis of livestock, the feed non-protein nitrogen market is segmented into dairy cattle, beef cattle, sheep and goat and others. Others segment is further segmented into non-ruminants.

