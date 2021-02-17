Feed Enzymes Market To Register a Strong Growth Rate and Huge Profits | BASF SE; DuPont; Associated British Foods plc

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global feed enzymes market are BASF SE; DuPont; Associated British Foods plc; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; BEHN MEYER; Azelis S.A.; Adisseo; NOVUS INTERNATIONAL; Rossari; BIO-CAT; BEC Feed Solutions; BioResource International, Inc.; Bioproton Pty Ltd.; Alltech; Lesaffre; Advanced Enzyme Technologies; Karyotica Biologicals Pvt Ltd.; Aum Enzymes; CapriEnzymes; Enzyme Innovation; Lumis; VEMO 99 Ltd.; Biovet; Chr. Hansen Holding A/S; Novozymes; Cargill, Incorporated; New Hope Group; ENMEX; Aumgene Biosciences and Archer Daniels Midland Company among others.

Global feed enzymes market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.11% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various market players dealing in strategic alliances and expansion of their business presence in different regions along with the large-scale industrialization of animal based goods.

Feed enzymes are food additives/nutritional ingredients added to the feed diet of various animal variants to enhance their nutritional intake so that their growth rate can be enhanced. These enzymes offer different nutritional benefits depending on their type; some are digestive enzymes, nutritional enzymes and some offer growth enhancement. These enzymes are added to the feed for animals due to their low-cost nutritional enhancement feature.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing demand and preference for animal-based products and services is expected to drive the growth of the market

Laws preventing the use of antibiotics and other unethical growth promoters is expected to drive the growth of the market

High levels of financial costs associated with the usage of feed in agriculture practices resulting in the need for improving their effectiveness is also expected to augment growth of the market

Usage of these enzymes have a positive impact on the overall eco-system and its balance as it enhances the animal health; this factor is expected to enhance the growth of the market

Presence of strict regulatory structure and intervention of various different authorities in the agriculture industry; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Requirement of large costs for investing in R&D for the advancement of enzyme technology; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Over-utilization of these goods resulting in negative health impacts/side-effects on the animals is expected to restrict the growth of the market

By Type (Phytase, Protease, Carbohydrase),

Source (Microorganism, Plant, Animal),

Livestock (Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, Aquatic Animals, Pets, Horses, Others),

Form (Liquid, Dry)

The FEED ENZYMES report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Archer Daniels Midland Company announced that they had acquired Neovia for USD 1.8 billion approximately to fulfil their strategic plan of expanding their business operations for animal nutrition. The acquisition will help in expansion of Neovia’s production facilities across various geographical regions along with the R&D facilities. This will help in significant improvement in the presence of Archer Daniels Midland Company especially in the France region

In July 2017, Advanced Enzyme Technologies announced that they had agreed to acquire Evoxx Technologies GmbH for 7.65 million Euros which will help in the improvement of enzyme capabilities of Advanced Enzyme Technologies, with a greater focus on R&D advancements. This acquisition will also improve the presence of Advanced Enzyme’s presence in the European region

