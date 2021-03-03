Feed Enzymes Market Research | Key Companies Profile with Sales, Revenue and Competitive Situation Analysis – BEC Feed Solutions; BioResource International, Bioproton; Alltech; Lesaffre; Advanced Enzyme Technologies; Karyotica Biologicals

Global feed enzymes market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.11% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various market players dealing in strategic alliances and expansion of their business presence in different regions along with the large-scale industrialization of animal based goods.

Feed enzymes are food additives/nutritional ingredients added to the feed diet of various animal variants to enhance their nutritional intake so that their growth rate can be enhanced. These enzymes offer different nutritional benefits depending on their type; some are digestive enzymes, nutritional enzymes and some offer growth enhancement. These enzymes are added to the feed for animals due to their low-cost nutritional enhancement feature.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global feed enzymes market are BASF SE; DuPont; Associated British Foods plc; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; BEHN MEYER; Azelis S.A.; Adisseo; NOVUS INTERNATIONAL; Rossari; BIO-CAT; BEC Feed Solutions; BioResource International, Inc.; Bioproton Pty Ltd.; Alltech; Lesaffre; Advanced Enzyme Technologies; Karyotica Biologicals Pvt Ltd.; Aum Enzymes; CapriEnzymes; Enzyme Innovation; Lumis; VEMO 99 Ltd.; Biovet; Chr. Hansen Holding A/S; Novozymes; Cargill, Incorporated; New Hope Group; ENMEX; Aumgene Biosciences and Archer Daniels Midland Company among others.

Global Feed Enzymes Market Scope and Market Size

In July 2018, Archer Daniels Midland Company announced that they had acquired Neovia for USD 1.8 billion approximately to fulfil their strategic plan of expanding their business operations for animal nutrition. The acquisition will help in expansion of Neovia’s production facilities across various geographical regions along with the R&D facilities. This will help in significant improvement in the presence of Archer Daniels Midland Company especially in the France region

In July 2017, Advanced Enzyme Technologies announced that they had agreed to acquire Evoxx Technologies GmbH for 7.65 million Euros which will help in the improvement of enzyme capabilities of Advanced Enzyme Technologies, with a greater focus on R&D advancements. This acquisition will also improve the presence of Advanced Enzyme’s presence in the European region

