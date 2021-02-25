Feed Antioxidants Market 2021 : COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Future Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2027

Antioxidants are compounds such as vitamin, mineral, nutraceutical, or herb that protects animals against cellular damage from reactive oxygen species, including single oxygen atoms, free radicals, and hydrogen peroxide. Various types of antioxidants use for animals include ascorbic acid (Vitamin C), alpha-tocopherol (Vitamin E), beta-carotene, and enzymes such as glutathione peroxidase, catalase, and superoxide dismutase. Supplementation with antioxidants is beneficial to any chronic inflammatory condition in animals.

The feed antioxidants market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as growth in feed production and implementation of innovative animal husbandry practices to improve meat quality. Growth in demand for animal-based products is projected to boost product demand. Rapid demand from the poultry and aquafeed sectors is projected to provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the market. However, the high cost of natural antioxidants is is projected to hamper the overall growth of the feed antioxidants market.

Key Players:

1. AB Vista

2. Adisseo

3. ADM

4. BASF SE

5. BTSA

6. DSM Nutritional Product, LLC

7. DuPont

8. Kemin Industries

9. Novozymes

10. Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

The global feed antioxidants market is segmented on the basis of type, form, and livestock type. On the basis of type, the feed antioxidants market is segmented into synthetic and natural. The synthetic segment is further divided into BHT, BHA, ethoxyquin, propyl gallate, and others. The natural segment is divided into carotenoids, tocopherols, botanical extracts, and vitamins. Based on form the global feed antioxidants market is divided into dry and liquid. Based on livestock type the global feed antioxidants market is divided into pork/swine, poultry, cattle, aquaculture, and others.

The structure of the Feed Antioxidants Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Section 1: Scope of the Report & Research Methodology

Scope of the Report & Research Methodology Section 2: Key Takeaways

Key Takeaways Section 3: Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern

Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern Section 4: Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2020 to 2027). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the Global Market.

Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2020 to 2027). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the Global Market. Section 5: Competitive Landscape. Attributes such as Strategy Framework, Competitor Categorization are included to provide elaborate details on the Market Structure & Strategic Undertakings as well as their impact.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global feed antioxidants market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The feed antioxidants market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

