Feed Additives Market Opportunity Analysis, Trends, Overview and Forecast 2020-2027 | Top Key Players: BASF SE,Cargill, Incorporated,Chr. Hansen A/S,E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

A feed additive is a food supplement for farm animals. It is used for improving the quality of feed and the quality of food, or to improve the animals’ performance and health. The nutritional values of animal feed not only provide nutrient content to the animal but also helps to improve gut health, optimize feed conversion, reduce and replace antibiotic growth promoters (AGP) in feed and much more. Feed additive include vitamins, amino acids, fatty acids, and minerals.

Increasing demand and consumption of livestock-based products worldwide is expected to remain the dominant force driving the need for feed additives market. Furthermore, the implementation of innovative animal husbandry practices to improve meat quality is also projected to influence the feed additives market significantly. Moreover, raising awareness about feed quality across the globe is projected to have a robust impact on the feed additives market. Growing demand for nutritional supplements for monogastric animals is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The “Global Feed Additives Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of feed additives market with detailed market segmentation by type, livestock, form, source and geography. The global feed additives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading feed additives market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global feed additives market is segmented on the basis of type, livestock, form and source. Based on type, the market is segmented into amino acids, phosphates, vitamins, acidifiers, carotenoids, enzymes, mycotoxin detoxifiers, flavors & sweeteners, antibiotics, minerals, antioxidants, non-protein nitrogen, preservatives, phytogenics and probiotics. On the basis of the livestock the market is segmented into ruminants, poultry, swine, aquatic animal, and others. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into dry and liquid. On the basis of the source the market is segmented into synthetic and natural.

The report analyzes factors affecting feed additives market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the feed additives market in these regions.

