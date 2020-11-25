Feed Acidulants Global Market Key Players- BASF SE, Yara International ASA, Kemin Industries Inc. Kemira OYJ, and Biomin Holding GmbH, Impextraco NV

Market Insights

Feed acidulants market is expected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 5.50% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Higher consumption of feed acidulants is expected to increase the growth rate and rising awareness regarding the importance of healthy livestock feed and government initiatives towards animal feed industry are factors which are boosting the market growth in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Major Market Players Covered in The Feed Acidulants Market Are:

The major players covered in feed acidulants market report are BASF SE, Yara International ASA, Kemin Industries Inc. Kemira OYJ, and Biomin Holding GmbH, Impextraco NV, Pancosma, Nutrex NV, Perstorp Holding Ab, Novus International, Jefo Nutrition Inc., Anpario plc, Corbion Purac, ADDCON Group, and Peterlabs holding among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Feed Acidulants Market Scope and Segments

Feed acidulants market is segmented on the basis of source, animal type. The growth among various segments helps in the better analyzation of growth and strategies for better vision of market.

Acidulants market has also been bifurcated on the basis of source into propionic acid, formic acid, citric acid, lactic acid, sorbic acid, malic acid, and acetic acid

Acidulants market has also been bifurcated on the basis of animal type into poultry, ruminants, swine, aquaculture, pets, and equine

Based on regions, the Feed Acidulants Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Feed Acidulants Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Feed Acidulants market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Feed Acidulants Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Feed Acidulants

Chapter 4: Presenting Feed Acidulants Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Feed Acidulants market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

