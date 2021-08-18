Federal states want to receive thousands of refugees | free press

The dramatic situation in the Hindu Kush is driving many Afghans out of the country. That is why Germany is preparing to receive many refugees. The most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia is leading the way.

Berlin (dpa) – After the evacuation flights from Afghanistan have started, the German states are preparing to receive several thousand refugees in the short term.

According to a survey by the German news agency (dpa), only North Rhine-Westphalia wants to take in 1,800 people. As the State Chancellery Düsseldorf announced, it is about 800 Afghan local employees who have worked for Germany in recent years.

Another 1000 places are mainly reserved for women from the fields of civil rights, art and journalism. The “Rheinische Post” was the first to report about it.

Baden-Württemberg expects to take in up to 1,100 local workers and relatives from Afghanistan. With no more than about 8,000 other local workers across the country, the number will be “manageable,” according to the Justice Ministry in Stuttgart. Extra places at the first reception are therefore not necessary. Some 400 people have recently been taken out of the country on several German rescue flights.

Lower Saxony will initially provide at least 400 reception places in the state’s first reception facilities. According to the Ministry of the Interior in Hanover, talks were underway between the federal and state governments for further admission. Bremen had previously announced it would provide up to 150 places for local Afghan workers and their families. “Leaving them behind and now handing them over to the Taliban is prohibited,” said Senator Ulrich Mäurer (SPD) of the Interior. “You can talk about distribution keys later.”

Schleswig-Holstein is preparing to take in 300 women and children. Hamburg has offered to house at least 200 affected people. Several Bavarian cities have also expressed their willingness to accept: Munich can take in 260 people at any time without red tape and has already signaled this to the federal government, said Mayor Verena Dietl (SPD). Similar offers came from Nuremberg and Regensburg, among others. The mayor of Erlangen, Florian Janik (SPD), said his city could take in ten families in the short term.

Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse, Thuringia, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Saarland were also generally open to inclusion, but did not give specific figures yet. In Schwerin, for example, reference was made to the usual distribution formula, according to which Mecklenburg-Vorpommern receives about two percent of the refugees. Sometimes there are also logistical hurdles to overcome: the five reception facilities in Rhineland-Palatinate are already half full – and full occupancy is not possible due to the corona pandemic.