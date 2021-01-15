Federal state talks on corona crisis on Tuesday | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Out of concern about the critical situation in Corona, federal and state governments have brought forward their deliberations on possible tighter restrictions to next week.

An alternating conference by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Minister is scheduled for next Tuesday at 2 p.m., as government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in Berlin on Friday. The next meeting was originally scheduled for January 25th. Even in the face of a new, likely more contagious variant of the virus, there is an increasing demand for additional measures – an already tightened lockdown is initially scheduled until January 31. Criticism came from the opposition.

Seibert said the number of new infections was still far too high. In addition, there is the new risk of a virus mutation, which has led to an extreme increase in the number of cases in Ireland and Great Britain. There is a need to do more to reduce the number of contacts. This includes greater use of home office. Even in local public transport (ÖPNV) with buses and trains, it is a matter of finding ways in which the contacts between travelers can be thinned. But that doesn’t mean stopping public transport, the government spokesman stressed.

The goal remains to reach a level of less than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in Germany in seven days, Seibert confirms. “At the moment we are not moving towards this target fast enough.” However, it is not demotivating, but very motivating to return to a state like the summer and early fall, when the health system was able to control the pandemic to some extent. This should be reason enough to step up efforts now.

Nationally, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days is now 146, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) of the federal government announced on Friday. The peak was recorded at 197.6 on December 22. The differences between the federal states are still enormous: Thuringia has the highest values ​​with 288 and Saxony with 274, Bremen has the lowest value with 79. Nationally, the health authorities reported 22,368 new infections in 24 hours. The number of cases that has become known since the start of the pandemic has passed the two million mark. In addition, 1113 new deaths within one day have now been reported.

For Tuesday’s deliberations, the federal and state governments assume that it will then be clearer how to interpret the contamination figures following disruptions due to the holidays.

President of the Prime Ministerial Conference, Mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller (SPD), told the dpa: keep between federal and state governments. now go forward a week. He still sees room for maneuver in companies, Müller said with an eye on more home offices. In the current tense situation, you should justify why employees still need to work on site and in attendance when other options are available. Another building block should be faster tests and self-tests.

Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) spoke out for a drastic tightening of the contact restrictions for two to three weeks. Experience had to be gained: «Reduction of incidence is only possible with a very hard lockdown». The previous “soft lockdown with open schools, kindergartens and open shopping options is not helping. Therefore: hard and consistent. “Due to changes in the virus you are confronted with a new threat. It is therefore advisable to“ take another national showdown ”. Regional deviations must be possible.

FDP leader Christian Lindner asked for extensive information prior to consultation with the federal state. He accused Merkel of preparing a “mega lockdown” behind closed doors. He therefore asked for information on what restrictions were planned, on what factual basis this was based and whether alternatives were also considered. AfD party leader Alexander Gauland criticized: “The announcement of further tightening shows that the rulers are at the end of their game and continue to irresponsibly set wrong priorities.” It would be better if the federal government would provide better protection for the risk groups and a faster purchase of sufficient vaccine.

The tightening of the corona measures since the beginning of December has of course received the consent of the population. According to the ZDF “Politbarometer” released Friday, 51 percent of those surveyed believe the current measures are just right, up 16 percentage points from the beginning of December. Only 28 percent (minus 21 points) therefore argue for tightening. More people now consider the measures excessive: 18 percent (December: 13 percent).

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach spoke of the ZDF program “maybrit illner” of a race to get the current wave under control fast enough for the new virus mutations to spread further. If that doesn’t work, “we won’t get out of the lockdown any time soon”. This cannot be done without tightening. Lauterbach explained that the average age in the large intensive care units is currently 60 years. Among them are much younger people, with obesity becoming an increasing risk factor for the most severe courses. The age in intensive care units has dropped as many elderly people are now dying in the nursing homes, Lauterbach said.