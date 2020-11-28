Federal president encourages the population | Free press

The corona crisis scares many people. The Federal President tries to build the population and gives them courage.

Berlin (dpa) – Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier encouraged the population at the start of Advent.

Although Germany could be confident because of the Corona crisis, the head of state wrote in a guest post for “Bild am Sonntag”. Because advances in medical research give hope that the pandemic will not dominate everyday life in the long term. “The pandemic will not take us away from the future,” he wrote.

Steinmeier praised the behavior of the population in the crisis since the spring. “The considerations and solidarity of the vast majority of Germans show that our society stays together even in difficult times.” The wide range of support for those particularly hard hit by the crisis proved that democracy was not powerless to face the crisis, the Federal President wrote.

At the moment, however, for infection protection reasons, many things are needed that normally make the dark days shine: “Visiting the Christmas market, meeting with loved ones, Christmas celebrations in a club, singing together … It’s hard to do without it all. – me personally too! “

The Advent weeks are quieter this year. “But even if we keep our distance, we can still be close,” wrote Steinmeier: “Let’s show attention and affection to those around us, let’s give hope and often a kind word, let’s answer the phone or write. – very old-fashioned – another letter! ”He wishes all people in this country trust and solidarity. “Let’s stick together and take care of each other: now in the times of Corona and in the days after!”