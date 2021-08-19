Federal judge: Zschäpe also fully involved in remote transactions | free press

Holger G. was not just any terrorist. In the criminal case against the so-called “National Socialist Subsurface” (NSU), the suspect, who obtained identity papers and a firearm for the core trio of the NSU, also became a kind of key witness. He testified to the circumstances that laid the foundation for the Munich Higher Regional Court, which is now…

Holger G. was not just any terrorist. In the criminal case against the so-called “National Socialist Subsurface” (NSU), the suspect, who obtained identity papers and a firearm for the core trio of the NSU, also became a kind of key witness. He testified to the circumstances that laid the groundwork for the Munich Higher Regional Court to charge Beate Zschäpe, now imprisoned in Chemnitz, of complicity in all of the group’s terrorist acts: complicity in ten murders, two bombings and 15 robberies. And full complicity, although Beate Zschäpe probably wasn’t even at the crime scene during the attacks.

Zschäpe is the sole survivor of the right-wing terrorist trio she formed underground with Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Böhnhardt. The bodies of the two men were discovered in a burnt-out mobile home in November 2011 after a botched escape from a bank robbery in Eisenach. The discovery of their corpses marked the beginning of uncovering the terrorist group that had previously lived underground for 13 years, first in Chemnitz and then in Zwickau.

During the criminal trial, Holger G. recalled the conversations he had had with the three of them before the trio Böhnhardt, Mundlos and Zschäpe from Jena went into hiding. “Discussions on the use of force to achieve political goals.” The criminal senate of the Munich Higher Regional Court has included G’s statements in a 3025-page verdict. While Holger G. himself as well as Ralf Wohlleben, who was later convicted as a murder weapon financier, were undecided, G. said: “The defendants Zschäpe as well as Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Böhnhardt thought that ‘more should be done'”. They had “advocated for armament with firearms”. All three, including Zschäpe, had spoken out for “the use of force in political struggle to achieve their goals,” G said. His statements contradicted Beate Zschäpe’s own account. During the five-year NSU trial, she wanted to give the impression that she had just followed the two men underground without complaint – without any input.

Not at all. On Thursday, the Bundesgerichtshof (BGH) confirmed the sentence of the criminal senate of the Munich Higher Regional Court against Zschäpe on July 11, 2018: life imprisonment for full involvement in particularly serious guilt. The BGH rejected Zschäpe’s appeal, as well as that of the two co-convicts Holger G. and Ralf Wohlleben.

Murder weapon carrier Carsten S., the only NSU inmate to be released from genuine remorse by those involved, had not appealed and accepted the verdict against him. The appeal is still pending against the fifth convict in the NSU trial, the confidant of the trio from Zwickau, André E.. In his case, the federal prosecutor’s office itself had appealed what it considered an excessively lenient sentence of only two and a half years.

The BGH judges also refer in their motivation to statements by Holger G.: The Munich court also believed the co-defendant’s confession because he had seriously accused himself. G. stated that he had given the three of them a gun, “in which the suspect (Zschäpe) played a decisive role”. The suspect was “largely violent”, the BGH confirms. The BGH also stated that Zschäpe did not always find out about the murders of the men, as she tried to demonstrate, but that she was involved in planning individual acts. The note that investigators found in the trio’s apartment became a key piece of evidence. It was written on the site of Ceska’s last murder, named after the murder weapon.

The note also contained the sketched map of the internet cafe, whose Turkish operator was shot on April 6, 2006. Under no circumstances had Böhnhardt and Mundlos concealed their attack plans from Zschäpe, but had, according to the judges, “jointly evaluated the espionage measures taken”. The Munich court’s review of the evidence showed “no legal error,” the BGH said. The results of the taking of evidence in the trial would have provided a “sound factual basis” for the conclusions reached in the Higher Regional Court. These are “rationally understandable and very plausible”.

While Zschäpe’s lawyers expressed disappointment at the BGH decision, which now imposes life imprisonment on their client, there is at least a limited sigh of relief among the relatives of the NSU victims. “I am relieved that Zschäpe’s sentence has finally been established. For me, Zschäpe has always been an equal member of the terrorist group,” Elif Kubasik said after the BGH decision was announced to the “Free Press”. Elif Kubasik is the widow of newsstand operator Mehmet Kubasik, who was shot by the NSU in Dortmund on April 4, 2006. What remains are “the probing questions” that she carries with her from the beginning, according to Elif Kubasik: “How many members and helpers did the NSU really have and could the acts have been prevented by the authorities? Answers should be these are us today still owed,” said the Dortmund victim’s widow.