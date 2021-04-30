Federal government wants to rapidly step up climate protection | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government wants to rapidly strengthen climate protection following the groundbreaking ruling of the Federal Constitutional Court.

It aims to reform the climate protection law during this parliamentary term. In addition, binding quantities for climate-damaging greenhouse gas emissions for individual areas such as industry or transport must be specified after the year 2030, which will then decrease year after year – on the way to greenhouse gas neutrality by 2050.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in Berlin on Friday that the federal government would do everything it could to propose a bill during this term. Core court requirements must be implemented. Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had previously said: “I have agreed with the Chancellor that the new climate protection law will come in this term.”

However, there is not much time for a new climate protection law. The last week of the Bundestag before the September elections is the end of June.

In a groundbreaking ruling, the Federal Constitutional Court requires the legislator to further regulate the reduction targets for greenhouse gas emissions for the period after 2030 by the end of next year. Constitutional complaints from various climate defenders have been partially successful.

In essence, the judgment means that towards the goal of greenhouse gas neutrality by 2050, drastic measures to reduce emissions should not be put on the back burner at the expense of the younger generation. The judges also emphasized the Paris climate agreement. The countries of the world agreed in Paris at the end of 2015 to limit global warming to well below two degrees from the pre-industrial era and to do everything they can to stop the temperature rise by 1.5 degrees.

The German Climate Protection Act has so far determined how much greenhouse gases they are allowed to emit in which year for individual areas such as traffic, agriculture and buildings for the years up to 2030. The amounts are decreasing from year to year.

SPD Chancellor candidate Scholz said he, together with Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD), wanted to quickly submit a proposal for more climate protection. “In this way we protect our livelihoods and create planning security for companies. I have always said climate protection is the most important task of our time. Inhibitors and blockers have nothing more to say, it is now a matter of action. “

The Inhibitor’s accusation is directed against the Union and Economic Affairs Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU). The SPD accuses Altmaier of avoiding annual emissions after 2030 in the negotiations on the Climate Protection Act in 2019.

Altmaier, in turn, referred to a suggestion from last September. He had proposed adopting a charter that sets annual greenhouse gas reduction targets, i.e. budgets, up to the desired climate neutrality by 2050.

The Minister of Economic Affairs pointed to the tight timetable for amendment of the Climate Act. “But if it were possible to reach an agreement in the next two or three weeks at the most that was widely supported in parliament, I would consider such a project to be very promising,” said Altmaier on Deutschlandfunk on Friday. “I see a slim chance that we can make it.”

Environmental and business associations called on the government to take action. The general manager of the energy association BDEW, Kerstin Andreae, told the German news agency: “The current federal government has a number of projects ahead of energy and climate policy that cannot be delayed and must be addressed before the general election. This necessarily includes greater expansion of renewable energy sources.

The federal director of Deutsche Umwelthilfe, Jürgen Resch, told the dpa that politicians could take immediate action for more climate protection. A global speed limit of 120 kilometers per hour on highways, 80 km / h on rural roads and 30 km / h in the city could save about 100 million tons of CO2 by 2034. Resch also reiterated the call to phase out cars with internal combustion engines from 2025. Umwelthilfe also called for the coal phase out by 2038 to be brought forward by 2030 at the latest.

The environmental aid supported climate action before the Federal Constitutional Court. Resch said he now sees a good chance of success in further lawsuits. Umwelthilfe further stated that if the government does not immediately implement effective CO2-saving measures, it will enforce this in court.

Greens’ deputy Oliver Krischer told the DPA that he now expects the government, and in particular Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU), to improve climate protection by the summer – not just for the period from 2030 onwards. , but also for the coming years. years: “We finally need a road tax reform to help the electric car break through.” The shift from freight to rail finally needs to be addressed.