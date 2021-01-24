Federal government wants to promote the extension of cycle paths | Free press

As part of the federal government’s 2030 climate protection program, the federal government wants to support the expansion and construction of the cycle path infrastructure with € 660 million. Transport Minister Scheuer promises that the money will arrive quickly and unbureaucratically where it is most useful.

Berlin (dpa) – According to a report, the federal government wants to support the expansion and new construction of the bicycle path infrastructure with 660 million euros. As of next week, the federal states could apply for funds from the special program “City and Country”, reports “Welt am Sonntag”.

“Together with the federal states, we ensure that the money gets to where it is most useful, quickly and unbureaucratically. In other words, where people can benefit immediately and feel improvements quickly, ”Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) told the newspaper. The special program is part of the federal government’s 2030 climate protection program. This should stimulate the expansion of cycling in the federal states and municipalities – and thus the attractiveness of cycling.

