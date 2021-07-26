Federal government wants to advise on further corona measures free press

The number of new corona infections rose by 75 percent within a week. The federal government is alarmed – and now wants to talk about additional measures.

Berlin (dpa) – Given the rapidly increasing number of corona infections, the federal government wants to advise on stronger countermeasures. Deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said the current situation is worrying despite the low incidence.

As of today, the number of cases has increased by 75 percent within a week. “If this development continues, we will have to take additional measures.” Everything must be done to avoid a situation like the spring, she said in view of the third major corona wave.

In the coming days and weeks, therefore, together with the federal states, it will be necessary to examine what is possible and what is possible, says Demmer. This should also be the subject of a round with the prime ministers. She has not yet given a date for this. The focus is on striving for a higher vaccination coverage, how to deal with returnees from travel and possible concrete measures to combat the rising numbers.

Cabinet wants ‘no compulsory vaccination through the back door’

Demmer stressed that those who have been fully vaccinated and those who have recovered with a single vaccination – as opposed to those tested with a rapid test – no longer make any relevant contribution to the infection process. Tests are also not 100 percent reliable and meaningful. She stressed that the federal government didn’t want “backdoor vaccination.”

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants rose further in seven days to 14.3 – the previous day was 13.8 and the most recent low on July 6 was 4.9.