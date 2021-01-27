Federal government under pressure to vaccinate against coronavirus | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government is coming under increasing pressure due to the slow start of vaccinations against the coronavirus and the risk of virus mutations. In particular, the Bavarian CSU warned to speed up the vaccination.

FDP party leader Wolfgang Kubicki has now warned of a drastic travel restriction due to the corona pandemic. De ‘Bild’ previously reported that the federal government is considering further restricting cross-border traffic given the risks of mutations in the corona virus.

Kubicki told Funke media group newspapers (Wednesday): “No flying or travel bans help in the current situation, especially as everyone has to undergo tests anyway, but much faster vaccination.” That is the most reliable and only way out of the pandemic. This federal government is hiding its failure and replacing real solutions with symbolic politics, Kubicki said.

The “Bild” had quoted Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) as saying, “The threat posed by the numerous virus mutations requires that we also investigate and discuss drastic measures in the federal government.” This included “much stricter border controls”, especially at the borders with risk areas, “but also the reduction of air traffic to Germany to almost zero”.

Bavarian Prime Minister and CSU boss Markus Söder referred to the consequences of the slow vaccination start. He told the “Stuttgarter Zeitung” and the “Stuttgarter Nachrichten” (Wednesday): “The absence of the vaccine weakens acceptance among the population. At the moment it all looks unfortunate. “Everything must be done to get the ordered vaccine and to strive for more vaccine production in Germany.

The Chairman of the Conference of Health Ministers, Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU), told Funke media group newspapers: “If we get promises, we must be able to plan reliably with the vaccine. Otherwise, we run the risk of losing people’s support and willingness to participate. CSU general secretary Markus Blume told the editorial network Germany (Wednesday): “The fact is, if we stick to the current vaccination rate, it will be years before we are ready.” There is an urgent need for more vaccine. now glowing. ‘

The German Medical Association is also exerting pressure. President Klaus Reinhardt told the Rheinische Post on Wednesday: “Especially the particularly vulnerable population groups and of course the employees in clinics and care facilities must be vaccinated before the highly contagious virus variant from Great Britain spreads further in Germany. Literally every day counts. “

So far, two vaccines have been approved for corona vaccinations in this country: the preparation of the manufacturers Biontech and Pfizer, for which Germany has obtained more than 90 million doses, and the preparation of the manufacturer Moderna with 50 million protected doses. Germany has secured about 56 million doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine through a joint EU order. The vaccine from the manufacturer Astrazeneca is expected to be approved in the EU this week. However, the British-Swedish company had announced its initial intention to deliver less vaccine than agreed.

The head of the German Association of General Practitioners, Ulrich Weigeldt, described the announced delivery delay by Astrazeneca as “fatal”. Vaccination in general practices is the only way to make vaccination available to the general public across the board, he told the editorial network Germany (RND). “The current reports of delivery delays by manufacturer Astrazeneca are part of a series of unpleasant news about the organization of the corona vaccination.” Astrazeneca’s vaccine is considered easier to use than Biontech / Pfizer’s and therefore it would also be an option for vaccinations in GP practices.