Federal government sees “very serious danger” in mutation | Free press

Although the number of new corona infections is declining, the German government is concerned about the spread of the coronavirus mutation, which has so far been widespread in Britain.

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government is extremely concerned by the spread of the corona mutation in Britain in Germany. “We have a dark cloud of very serious danger in the background,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert in Berlin on Monday.

Virus type B.1.1.7, which is probably much easier to transmit, has already appeared several times in Germany. So about 1,500 clinic employees were quarantined in Berlin. Chancellor Helge Braun (CDU) said on Sunday in the ARD program “Anne Will” that the mutant would also “take the lead” in Germany.

Seibert said, “Now we are in a very difficult situation.” There has been a gratifying decrease in the number of infections and the number of Covid intensive care patients. Health authorities reported 6,729 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. “These are the first successes for all of us in this second wave,” said Seibert. “At the same time, we run the great and very real risk that the virus mutant will continue to prevail in our country as well as in other countries and that numbers could be pushed up again.” It is to be expected that Germany will not escape further spread of the mutant.

Seibert therefore indicated a further reduction of corona infections as a top priority. “We need to achieve significantly lower infection rates as soon as possible.” To interrupt the right path now – «that would just be wrong».

Seibert was cautious about the general opening of schools. If the number of infections were to decrease, schools and nurseries would be the first to reopen. But to achieve this goal, everyone should work together and first of all continue to implement the restrictions decided by the federal and state governments.

Seibert urged the population to do just this, also in view of reports of signs of fatigue. “The pandemic has been going on for a long time, but it is still important that we as a society stick together as much as possible, act together, work together as much as possible and survive the coming months, which are certainly among the most difficult, together as best we can . there will be much better, ”he said, referring to the increasing number of vaccinations.

