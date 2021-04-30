Federal government seeks quick clarification for vaccinated people | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Under great time pressure, federal and state governments are looking to clarify exceptions to corona restrictions for vaccinated people over the next week – but how soon they will come is unclear.

The federal government wants to address a planned settlement “with great time ambition,” spokesman Steffen Seibert said Friday. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) stressed that the first talks would take place. “If everyone wants it then and compromises can be made quickly, that can of course also – the next Federal Council meeting is on May 7 – be concluded at the end of next week.” For vaccinations there was now the second highest value for a day at 916,000. The manufacturers Biontech and Pfizer have applied for EU approval for their product for children from the age of twelve.

Federal Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht (SPD) has presented a draft on the rights of vaccinated people, which must now be voted in government. They want to be done with it early next week, Seibert said. In order to quickly arrive at a majority-qualified design, talks should be held with the Bundestag and the states before a cabinet decision is taken, as subsequent changes would significantly lengthen the procedure. Spahn said it was important that there was no ping-pong match between the government, the Bundestag and the Bundesrat. It remains to be seen whether the regular cabinet meeting will be reached on Wednesday.

The draft states that fully vaccinated and convalescent people should “be able to enter shops, visit zoos and botanical gardens, or use the services of hairdressers and podiatrists without prior testing”. Fully vaccinated and convalescing people do not have to adhere to local exit restrictions. Even in private meetings with others who have not been vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19, they would not be included in the restriction to one household plus one additional person plus children. Mask requirements in some places and distance requirements should continue to apply to everyone.

Federal Government Tourism Commissioner Thomas Bareiß (CDU) urged speed. “The pressure on restaurants and hotels to reopen is increasing day by day. We therefore have a moral as well as a legal duty to gradually withdraw the restriction of the right of freedom for vaccinated and convalescent people. It would be good if that happened well before the end of May ”, he told the“ Bild ”(Friday). The Federal Council will meet on May 7 and 28. Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) criticized the first regulations for vaccinated people in some countries. “Inconsistent solutions shortly after the decision on a nationwide Corona emergency brake is irritating to people,” he told Augsburger Allgemeine (Friday).

If vaccine delivery obligations are met, the Central Statutory Health Insurance Institute believes that far more than half of eligible individuals could have received at least one basic vaccination by the end of May. It could be three-quarters by mid-June, the central institute predicted. With an assumed willingness to vaccinate of about 80 percent, nearly all people who want to vaccinate would be reached. The FDP’s health politics Christine Aschenberg-Dugnus suggested that skilled specialists could also offer vaccinations in shopping centers or parking lots.

Meanwhile, 26.9 percent of the population has received at least one vaccination. According to data from the Robert Koch Institute on Friday, 7.7 percent have full vaccination protection with a second syringe. 916,388 vaccine syringes were used on Thursday, only 1.1 million more on Wednesday. In total, nearly 28.8 million doses have been administered so far – 22.4 million of them for first vaccinations and 6.4 million for second vaccinations.

According to their own information, Biontech and its US partner Pfizer have applied to the EU Medicines Agency (EMA) for approval of their vaccine for children and adolescents aged 12 to 15 years. The aim is to adjust and extend the existing admission to this age group. Once the EMA approves the change, the amended conditional approval will be valid in all 27 EU Member States. The remedy is currently approved for ages 16 and up. It usually takes a few weeks for the EMA to review applications for approval.

At the same time, Biontech and Pfizer are conducting a clinical study of the effectiveness and safety of their vaccine in children between six months and eleven years old. Biontech assumes that reliable data will be available in September. The chairman of the Permanent Vaccination Commission (Stiko), Thomas Mertens, sees good opportunities for vaccinations for children and young people from September. “I think that’s possible for children from the age of twelve,” he told the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday). “That can be tight for smaller children.”