Federal government requests no attendance at Easter | Free press

As with Christmas, there should also be no personal services at Easter. The German Bishops’ Conference is surprised. But it has not been entirely decided yet.

Bonn (dpa) – The Catholic Church in Germany wants to hold personal worship services at Easter. The chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference, Georg Bätzing, wrote on Twitter.

Easter is the most important celebration for Christians. “At Christmas we showed how to celebrate Mass with the necessary caution. We don’t want to be without it at Easter. We will include it in the discussions. “

The Chairman of the Council of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD), Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, informed the German news agency: “The decision of the Corona Summit surprised us, especially as it would affect the most important Christian festival. In the talks announced by the Chancellor, we will first explain in detail why the time-tested hygiene protection measures that all regional churches have for their services should no longer suffice. We will then discuss in our committees how to deal with the request. “

The federal and state governments agreed that evening to ask the religious communities not to be present at Easter. Until now, the churches assumed that they would be able to hold services at Easter in accordance with the Corona rules.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99