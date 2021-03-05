Federal government relies on quick quick test offers | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government is counting on a quick start of rapid test offers in Germany to secure the relaxation of corona restrictions from Monday.

“There are more than enough of these rapid tests,” said Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) in Berlin on Friday. A top-level discussion by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) with representatives from industry and trade unions about the planned rapid test offer to workers in the companies has been canceled for the time being. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier remembered the many people who died in Germany in connection with the corona pandemic.

On Friday, 10,580 new corona infections were reported. In total, 71 504 people died in this country from or with Covid-19. “That is and will remain a harrowing, troubling dimension,” said Steinmeier. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) sees increasing signs of a “trend break” in the pandemic with a view to the spread of more contagious virus variants.

Spahn confirmed that starting Monday, the federal government will bear the cost of offering all citizens one rapid test per week. These tests are performed by trained personnel. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert explained that the self-tests are independent of this. They would be on the market now. “You and I and any other citizen can then withdraw such tests from the market,” said Seibert. According to Spahn, manufacturers had set their production capacity at 20 million per week.

Sometimes patience is still required. The rapid tests are not available everywhere from Monday the start. Spahn made that clear. But many countries have announced that they want to get started. The federal states are responsible for setting up the test locations in centers or pharmacies, for example. Spahn said, “I am confident that this can now be quickly implemented on the ground.” Every test center knows where to order rapid tests. That also happens. “There are more than enough of these quick tests, they are available and easy to order.”

North Rhine-Westphalian Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) explained that the issue now is not the availability of tests, but the question: “Who does it?” That is now being answered quickly. In North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, the cabinet wants to determine next Saturday “how we organize this for childcare and school”.

The federal and state governments had decided that teachers and students would receive at least one free quick test per week of participation. Spahn assumes that those responsible for school children rely on self-tests. “If you want to test 1000 students twice a week, the fastest way to do that is with self-tests.”

Bringing tests to schools is “not a secret science.” “That’s logistics,” said Spahn. To support the federal states, a government working group, including Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU), should help. Spahn offered the federal states directly as a “contact exchange” for contact with manufacturers.

The Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann, accused the federal government of “serious negligence”. In the Stuttgart state parliament, the green politician said there was only recently a joint platform between the federal and state governments to order rapid tests on a large scale.

The government is struggling with the economy over the planned rapid test offer to all workers in the factories. The federal and state governments want companies to offer their on-site employees at least one rapid test per week. A video connection between Merkel and individual ministers with representatives from industry and trade unions has been canceled for the time being. “There are still questions to be clarified, it may also be a question for the economy, we have concrete expectations that a contribution will be made to society as a whole,” said Seibert. According to the Federation of German Industries, this mainly concerns legal and logistical issues.

The economy must also help with vaccination. The employers’ association BDA had presented a concept for the deployment of occupational physicians. Spahn made it clear that this can only happen if enough vaccine is available. Unhealthy people in companies should be vaccinated outdoors in the presence of people who have previously been ill.

From April, people should be able to get vaccinations from their doctor. Talks with the doctors were underway, Spahn said. The delivery of the preparations, administration and documentation requirements would be regulated in lines known from influenza vaccinations, reducing the number of notifications required. A digital information event for doctors with the opportunity to ask questions will take place in March.

It remains to be seen whether testing and vaccination can control the spread of the virus, which is again becoming more explosive. RKI chairman Lothar Wieler said it was foreseeable that variant B.1.1.7, discovered in Great Britain, will soon also be victorious in Germany. He called them not only more contagious, but also more dangerous. “Then it will be even more difficult to keep the virus under control.” Recently, the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants has risen in seven days. The value is now 65.4. There are still too many deaths.

Steinmeier devoted himself to the victims in Bellevue Palace: “Behind this hide people who have lost loved ones, people who feared, trembled, fought, who sometimes could not even say goodbye. Behind it lie endless sadness and endless pain and, yes, bitterness at times. “On April 18, a memorial ceremony will take place in Berlin with the state leadership and next of kin. Many of the victims died alone.

Spahn said the opening options planned by the federal and state governments went to the limit of what’s responsible for health protection. Not daring to open would hardly have been justified. Spahn and Seibert emphasized the importance of the agreed ’emergency brake’ with increasing numbers.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) said on ARD Thursday evening: “It is not a one-way street. When the grades get worse again, the gaps are withdrawn ». Chancellery chief Helge Braun (VCDU) said on ZDF, “We will not accept again that we are as close to the brink of overloading our health system as we were shortly before Christmas.” Seibert also said there may be more possible at Easter than Easter 2020.

Spahn warned that testing alone wouldn’t solve the problem. Positive results from rapid and self-tests should also always be verified by a more accurate PCR lab test. In the case of the rapid test in centers, the necessary sample must be taken on site. Distance and masks are still needed.