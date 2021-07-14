Federal government promotes mobile air filters in schools | free press

Even as the infection situation worsens, face-to-face education should be maintained. That is why the federal government makes additional financial resources available.

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government is now also promoting mobile air filters in schools. For this, 200 million euros will be made available to the countries, the Ministry of Economic Affairs announced after a cabinet decision. Until now, the federal government has only subsidized the installation of fixed systems.

“Today we made an important decision in the cabinet for schools and nurseries,” said Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier (CDU). “We make money available to the federal states to financially support them in purchasing mobile air purifiers. Together with the federal states, we want to contribute to maintaining face-to-face education and childcare in autumn and winter, even if the contamination situation worsens.”

The use of the funds should be regulated through administrative agreements, it said. The federal government’s share of the funding is up to 50 percent. The application for funds and the implementation of the financing are carried out by the federal states. Institutions where children under 12 are cared for are eligible for an application because they cannot be offered a vaccination in the foreseeable future. This also applies to schools where older children are also present.

Schools and nurseries have been able to apply for funding for the installation of fixed air filter systems since mid-June, as announced by the responsible Federal Office for Economy and Export Control. Funding is limited to rooms and facilities for children up to the age of 12, as a vaccine against Corona has not yet been approved for this age group. A maximum of EUR 500,000 applies per location.

Moreover, there is only money if there is no funding from other bodies such as the state or the EU. The program is limited to the end of the year.