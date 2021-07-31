Federal government plans to end free corona tests | free press

The chancellor promised everyone a vaccination offer by the end of the summer. Now that everyone can be vaccinated, free offers such as corona tests are being withdrawn.

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government plans to end free corona tests.

“Federal Health Secretary Jens Spahn said weeks ago that he thought it conceivable not to offer the tests to unvaccinated people for free at a later date. The exact time has yet to be determined,” the federal health ministry said on request on Saturday. As reported from government circles, there is still no agreement.

The Bild newspaper had previously reported that the federal government had agreed in principle that the tests would be taxable once all Germans could be vaccinated twice – that is, in late September or early October.

Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) told the Funke media group papers: “Corona tests should be taxable if everyone could have been vaccinated – so in a few weeks.” Exceptions should, of course, apply to those who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons, as well as children and adolescents.

The prime minister of Schleswig-Holstein, Daniel Günther, also called on the federal government to charge for corona tests as soon as possible. “The federal government should set a specific date in the coming week for the switch to the cost of the corona tests,” the CDU politician of the “world” said. That date could be September 20. “Until then, anyone who has not yet been vaccinated still has the chance to be fully vaccinated.”