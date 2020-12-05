Federal government is working on vaccination strategy | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government wants to regulate vaccination against the coronavirus. According to a draft of the Bundestag’s Scientific Services, this is not the right way forward.

The document available to the German news agency states: “The prevailing view that the prioritization of certain population groups for access to vaccines requires a formal law regulating at least the essential criteria for the distribution of a scarce vaccine must be approved. “

Finally, the Federal Constitutional Court held that, in particular, the relevance of a measure for fundamental rights was decisive for whether it should be regulated by a formal law. The possibility of being vaccinated against the cause of Covid-19 disease is of enormous importance to the entire population, as everyone is equally affected by the risk of infection and the resulting limitations in everyday life. The decision as to which populations should initially be preferred for distribution thus demonstrates “a high degree of overall relevance to fundamental rights,” said the draft requested by FDP MP Stephan Thomae.

Thomae warned that the Bundestag should not be “relegated to a mere spectator again”. In a democracy, the parliament has to decide on the essential questions. “With the vaccine allocation we divide the life chances in the truest sense of the word,” said Thomae. It is therefore unacceptable that the government, and especially the Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht (SPD), should shrink from the debate in the Bundestag.

After a corona vaccine is approved, the first populations to be vaccinated in Germany are those at a significantly increased risk of serious or fatal disease courses. Because the number of cans will not immediately be sufficient for the entire population due to production bottlenecks. The German Ethics Council, the Leopoldina National Science Academy and the Standing Vaccination Commission of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) therefore issued recommendations on behalf of the federal government on who should be immunized immediately in early November.

These must be the elderly, especially in nursing homes, plus those with previous illnesses and employees in hospitals and nursing homes. Likewise, people in key positions in society and for public order should receive preferential vaccination, for example, employees of health and safety authorities, police officers, firefighters, teachers and educators. People who are housed in very tight houses for homeless people or asylum seekers, for example, should also be included. No distinction should be made between private and legally insured persons. People without insurance should also be entitled to vaccinations.

However, no precise statements have yet been made about prioritization – that is, not all preferred groups have been precisely identified, he said. Because there was still a lack of data. The recommendations should be specific by the end of the year at the latest. The Federal Ministry of Health draft for a “regulation on the right to vaccination against the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus” is currently under vote in the government.