Federal government freezes aid for Afghanistan | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Following the takeover by the militant Islamist Taliban, the federal government suspended all other state aid payments in addition to development aid.

“As regards development aid, but also our stabilization measures, we have now frozen these funds for the time being,” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) said on Tuesday after a meeting of the federal government’s crisis team in Berlin. They first want to look at further development in Afghanistan.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) said in Berlin that when the Bundeswehr withdrew from Afghanistan, Germany had explicitly stated that it would not immediately stop development aid to the country. But “under the current circumstances (…) we cannot provide development aid”. Minister of Development Cooperation Gerd Müller (CSU) made this clear.

Afghanistan has so far been the number one recipient of German development aid. For this year, 250 million euros was estimated. But nothing has been paid out yet. In addition, funds have so far flown to Afghanistan from other departments, for example for humanitarian aid or police training. Germany had pledged a total of 430 million euros for this year.

Maas said that not only Germany, but also other countries have stopped such payments. “It’s important to consider where you can provide humanitarian aid.” This does not only apply to Afghanistan, but in the coming period especially to those people who flee from Afghanistan to neighboring countries.

Müller had told the German Press Agency and the “Rheinische Post” that all German and international employees of the German Association for International Cooperation (GIZ), which is responsible for state development aid, had left the country safely. “We are working very hard to get local staff from the German development cooperation and aid organizations who work with us and want to leave Afghanistan safely,” said Müller. Nearly 1,100 local employees recently worked on behalf of Germany.

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) wants to maintain a presence in Afghanistan. “Despite the difficult situation, we want to continue our programs. Our trucks are on their way,” said the spokesman for the organization in Germany, Martin Rentsch, of the German news agency. “We want to stay as long as it is safe enough for our employees.” Asked if there has been contact with the Taliban, he said: “We talk to all actors in every conflict to ultimately reach and help those in need.”

The large number of people displaced in Afghanistan in particular need help, according to Rentsch. “Since the beginning of the year, we have reached 5.5 million people with help. One in three Afghans goes to bed hungry. In total, 14 million people suffer from hunger. Two million children are malnourished.”

There are a number of problems in Afghanistan, drought and the corona pandemic have exacerbated the situation, Rentsch explains. “Conflict, hunger and displacement are bringing the country to the brink of humanitarian catastrophe.” The World Food Program has been present in Afghanistan since 1963 and wants to continue to help the population there.

The FDP criticized the suspension of aid payments too late. Olaf in der Beek, chairman of the FDP in the Bundestag’s development committee, said: “Now the federal government must urge the IMF and the World Bank not to pay more money to the country. This is the only way to avoid money flows to the Taliban.”