Federal government for “short uniform lockdown” | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Calls for a short, consistent and nationwide uniform lockdown to break through the third corona wave are getting louder. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) also supports such a step, as deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer made clear in Berlin on Wednesday.

However, it is increasingly unlikely that the next prime minister’s conference (MPK), scheduled for next Monday, will be brought forward. “There is clearly no majority for an early MPK,” said Demmer. Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder also assumed after a meeting of his cabinet that the state round would not be brought forward.

When asked how the Chancellor of the CDU Chairman and NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet found the move for a bridge lock, the deputy government spokeswoman replied that there is currently no good database for new corona infections. The number of intensive care beds occupied speaks a very clear language. “That is why any demand for a short, uniform lockdown is correct.”

FDP leader Christian Lindner responded with sharp criticism: “Again, even after the Chancellor, only a general lockdown should be the answer to the pandemic. The CDU-led Chancellery has not developed a more innovative alternative, “Lindner said in Berlin, warning:” The social consequences are enormous. Violations of fundamental rights are less and less proportional. “

Söder said in Munich that it unfortunately does not currently resemble the uniformity needed for the tougher course of the pandemic. “I think the idea is correct”, the CSU boss stressed, but at the moment there is no support from the SPD countries and there is no “strong support” from the CDU countries. A “blanket lockdown” can only be decided uniformly by the federal and state governments, otherwise there is a risk of a new patchwork quilt.

At Easter, health authorities reported fewer new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) than in the weeks before. However, the RKI assumes that fewer people go to the doctor on public holidays, practices are sometimes closed and health authorities may be late reporting data. The RKI reported 9677 new corona infections within one day on Wednesday. In addition, 298 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. According to the RKI, testing may be slightly less than before the holidays due to holidays and closed practices.

Laschet defended his proposal for a bridge lock and called on critics such as Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and the SPD prime ministers to come up with their own ideas for fighting the corona pandemic. The CDU chairman called for innovative ideas, such as temporary drive-in centers to speed up vaccinations. Until vaccination accelerates, it is important to protect as many lives as possible “in the last weeks of the pandemic”. “Everyone must now bring themselves back together quickly, hard and clearly,” said Laschet.

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) wanted to advise his country colleagues on Wednesday about the second vaccinations for young people who had been vaccinated with the active ingredient of Astrazeneca. The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) had recommended that people under 60 years of age receive a different active ingredient with the second vaccination. In contrast, the EU medicines agency EMA recommended the use of this vaccine without restriction on Wednesday, despite very rare cases of brain thrombosis. Its benefits should be rated higher than its risks, the EMA explained in Amsterdam. However, the British Vaccination Commission changed its recommendation: in the future, the preparation should only be given to people over 30 if possible.

Shortly before the end of the Easter holidays, there is uncertainty in many places, including schools. The German Teachers Association demanded strict requirements for face-to-face education. Municipalities, health authorities and school authorities have to decide for themselves whether or not to end distance learning.

The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Laschet, had demanded national tests for students in all schools and, if necessary, mandatory tests. However, it was announced on Wednesday that the delivery of the corona self-tests to schools in North Rhine-Westphalia was delayed.

The Ministers of Culture of the federal states want to discuss how to proceed on Thursday. In 9 of the 16 federal states, the Easter holidays end on Sunday. In some states there are already lessons, Hamburg did not have an Easter holiday and in Hesse and Schleswig-Holstein they will last until the end of next week.

Pediatricians advocate keeping schools and kindergartens open for as long as possible. “Closing schools should really be the last option,” said the vice-president of the German Association of Medicine for Children and Youth (DGKJ), Ingeborg Krägeloh-Mann, of the German news agency.