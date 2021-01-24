Federal government fears attacks on vaccination centers | Free press

So far there is no concrete evidence, but the federal government is preparing to attack vaccination centers, vaccine shipments or vaccine manufacturers. She speaks of an ‘abstract threat’ from anti-vaccine opponents, corona skeptics and conspiracy theorists.

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government is preparing for possible attacks on vaccination centers, vaccine shipments or corona vaccine manufacturers.

While there is no concrete evidence so far, there is, according to a response from the Federal Ministry of the Interior to a request from the Green Group, which is available to the German news agency. First, the newspapers of the Funke media group reported about it.

“In this regard, protests from vaccination opponents, coronasceptics and conspiracy theorists at sites of manufacturing plants, vaccination centers and vaccine depots should be taken into account,” the ministry said in a letter. People could try to break into the facilities to force their protest. “This could escalate with property damage in the buildings. In individual cases, encounters with employed personnel or vaccine recipients may also lead to criminally relevant physical attacks. “

The federal government also estimates the risk of cyber attacks on vaccination facilities as high. “Until the corona pandemic is under global control, they will remain an attractive target for attacks that may be based on both economic and state interests,” the Greens survey said.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99