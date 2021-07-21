Federal government decides on emergency aid of 200 million | free press

It will take some time before half of the consequences of the flood disaster are overcome. The federal cabinet wants to help immediately with 400 million euros – more money is possible.

Berlin (dpa) – A week after the flood disaster started, the federal government decided to provide 200 million euros in emergency aid.

The countries concerned contribute the same amount, so that a total of up to 400 million euros is available. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) then made it clear that the federal government would make more money available if necessary. “We will do whatever it takes.”

“It will not fail because of money,” Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) emphasized. “People pay taxes for getting help in such situations.”

Billion dollar building fund planned

A multi-billion dollar building fund is also planned. Construction will take years, Scholz says. The exact amount of the fund should not be determined until the extent of the damage can be better foreseen. However, Scholz pointed out that some six billion euros had been spent on reconstruction during the last flood. In this case too, the federal government makes half available. Reconstruction must begin immediately. “So there is nothing to doubt about. The promise we want to make now is that this development aid can start right away.”

Scholz emphasized that reconstruction should be unbureaucratic. “We want to do this without new legal regulations. If a bridge has to be rebuilt, if a house has to be rebuilt, if a school has to be rebuilt, then you don’t have to start a new planning approval procedure.”