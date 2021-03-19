Federal government classifies Poland as a high incidence area | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Due to the sharp increase in the number of corona infections, the federal government classifies Poland as a high incidence area. From Sunday, entry from the neighboring country bordering Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Brandenburg and Saxony is only allowed with a negative Corona test.

Bulgaria, Cyprus, Kuwait, Paraguay and Uruguay are also on the list of areas with high incidence from Sunday, the Robert Koch Institute announced on the internet on Friday. However, travel restrictions will be considerably relaxed for the former virus variant areas of Great Britain and Ireland.

The quarantine and compulsory inspection for another popular holiday area for Germans will be lifted completely: the Portuguese Algarve will be removed from the list of risk areas, as will Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands. However, the hotels in the Algarve are currently not allowed to accept tourists. That means: a holiday on the beaches of the Portuguese south coast is still not possible, unlike Mallorca.

In Poland, the number of infections has risen dramatically in recent days. Countries and regions where the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week exceeds 200 are classified as areas of high incidence. There is no official incidence value for Poland. The absolute number of new infections in one day was 25,998 on Friday, which is just below November’s record value of 27,875.

By way of comparison: in Germany, the RKI reported 17,482 new infections within 24 hours on Friday, significantly less than in Poland. But Germany has more than twice the population. The British virus variant is now responsible for more than 60 percent of new infections in Poland, according to the Polish Ministry of Health.

So far, travelers from Poland can still be tested 48 hours after entering Germany. There are no effective controls for this. On the other hand, it is easier to check the testing obligation upon entry, even if no stationary border checks are planned such as at the border with the Czech Republic or the Austrian federal state of Tyrol. However, spot checks behind the border are possible as part of the so-called veil manhunt.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has already passed a resolution to implement the new classification for cross-border commuters: you must submit a negative corona test every 48 hours. In Brandenburg, commuters are only allowed to be tested twice a week.

Great Britain and Ireland have so far been classified as areas with particularly dangerous virus variants, subject to a 14-day quarantine and an entry ban for certain groups of people. From Sunday, both countries will be ‘normal’ risk areas again. Participants then only need to be in quarantine for ten days and can leave after five days with a new test.

In addition to the Algarve, Galicia in northwestern Spain, a region in Finland, Southeast Asian Malaysia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean have been completely removed from the risk list. The Caribbean island of Curacao and individual regions in Finland, Croatia and Norway are new to the list.