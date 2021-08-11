Federal government adheres to the 3G rule for the time being | free press

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government is sticking to the “3G rule” in its Corona course for the time being – people who have been vaccinated and recovered must also have access to indoor activities.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert pointed out in Berlin on Wednesday that the federal and state governments had decided to test the day before. The aim is to take relatively accessible measures at an early stage to prevent “the situation from escalating and you have to think about other measures altogether”. The situation will be closely monitored. The resolutions of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Minister have been met with fierce criticism.

Seibert explained that the infection process, the evolution of vaccination coverage and the effects on health care remained in focus. If necessary, it should then be checked whether further measures are necessary. If everyone adheres to the agreed procedure and it is effective, there are good chances of getting the pandemic back under control.

Söder: “2G will come anyway”

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder, on the other hand, assumed that in the near future there would only be certain freedoms for those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered. “2G will come one way or another from some point, and I’d rather we talk about it honestly now than put it off until after the federal election,” the CSU chairman told ARD “Tagesthemen” on Tuesday evening. . The fourth wave cannot be broken with testing alone.

The chancellor and heads of state decided on Tuesday that the “3G rule” should become a unified tool for access to certain interior spaces by August 23 at the latest: only those who have been vaccinated, recovered or have recently tested negative will be allowed to enter. come or participate. This should apply, for example, to clinics, nursing homes, indoor catering and indoor events, at hairdressers, in fitness studios, sports halls or swimming pools.

No more free trials from October 11

It was also decided that from October 11, the federal government will no longer cover the costs of corona rapid tests for all citizens. If you don’t get vaccinated and need a negative test to go to a restaurant, for example, you have to pay for it yourself. Exceptions apply to people who cannot be vaccinated or for whom there is no general vaccination advice, and for visitors directly to nursing homes.

The aim of all measures is to have more people vaccinated against the corona virus. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also called for this on Tuesday evening. “We need to contain the pandemic. Not by doing everyone what they want, as some recommend, but by getting as many people as possible vaccinated,” he said at an event.

Chancellor Armin Laschet (CDU) also called for all efforts to be made to promote vaccination. “There can be no more lockdown,” the NRW head of government in Frankfurt am Main said on an election date.

industry criticism

The Federation of German Industries considers the resolutions insufficient to contain the pandemic. “Given the approaching fourth wave of corona, the meeting has not produced a specific, uniform and practical program of measures,” criticized BDI director Joachim Lang in Berlin. Vaccination is the only answer to the re-spread of the virus. “Real impulses to boost the vaccination turbo are lacking. The top political priority must be to absolutely avoid a further lockdown with high economic and social costs.”

The FDP chairman Christian Lindner called for a strategy for low-threshold vaccination offers. These should come to the people, not the other way around. Lindner evaluates the federal state’s resolutions as a “missed opportunity” and said, “With the current resolutions, our state remains in a state of emergency.” It has long been possible to lift restrictions on freedom and return all powers to the Bundestag. “The pandemic is not over yet, but the changed character no longer justifies this policy.”

AfD top candidate Alice Weidel accused Merkel and Söder of dividing society into vaccinated and unvaccinated people. “The lockdown for unvaccinated, healthy citizens is being planned. The unconstitutional and freedom-hostile two-class society should come after the general election,” she said.

“Not the best of all solutions”

The Federal Association of the Concert and Event Industry called for the abolition of distance rules and capacity restrictions. Only in this way could the urgently needed full capacity be achieved, said association president Jens Michow of the German news agency. Giving only vaccinated and recovering individuals access to major events is “certainly not the best of all solutions for the industry,” he said. “But it’s a way to finally find out what’s possible in the future.”

The state of Baden-Württemberg is already starting to move in this direction. According to the future Corona Regulation, there should no longer be an upper limit for cultural events indoors or in clubs and discotheques. Visitors must, however, be vaccinated or recovered or have a negative PCR test. A rapid antigen test should not be sufficient.