Federal emergency brake started without major incident | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The federal corona emergency brake has been in effect in numerous cities and districts since Saturday. Police found only a few violations of the countries’ exit restrictions on the first night.

The responsible authorities said fewer cases were registered in Munich than in previous weeks. Most violations were found in apartments. Also in Saarland, where police reported massive violations of the Corona rules last weekend, and in Bremen things remained calm. Even the St. Johann market in Saarbrücken remained empty, according to the information. A week earlier, nearly 500 people had celebrated there and pelted officials with bottles. In Brandenburg, the police found 24 violations.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) sees no alternative to exit restrictions, given the experiences of other European countries. “No country that has managed to break through and then relax the third wave of the pandemic has done so without harsh measures such as nighttime exit restrictions,” Merkel said in her weekly video message. Germany “cannot avoid the measures either”.

The federal corona emergency brake has been in effect in numerous cities and districts since midnight on Saturday. In the affected areas, where the so-called seven-day incidence was above 100 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and the emergency brake applies, people are generally not allowed to leave the home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Only walking and jogging is allowed until midnight. Serious reasons such as caring for family members, caring for animals, emergencies or professional needs are exceptions to the exit restrictions.

In the regions where the emergency brake applies, a maximum of one household may come together with one other person, with the exception of children up to 14 years of age. Classroom education in schools should, as a rule, be discontinued from an incidence of 165. The comprehensive Infection Protection Act – the so-called Corona Emergency Brake – was passed in the Bundestag on Wednesday. The Federal Council let it happen on Thursday and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier signed the law on the same day. This is intended to standardize national regulations in the fight against the corona pandemic. If countries have established stricter rules, these will continue to apply.

North Rhine-Westphalia Deputy Prime Minister Joachim Stamp (FDP) sharply criticized the new corona-related exit restrictions. At a party conference of the NRW-FDP, the head of state of the FDP spoke in this regard on Saturday in Cologne about “dangerous nonsense”. “We reject a placebo policy that curtails people’s basic rights with general curfews and will not be successful in fighting pandemics.”

However, the new regulations are cause for optimism for the Virchow Association of GPs. “I see the chance that the third wave is about to break,” said chairman Dirk Heinrich of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Saturday). The growing vaccination effect and the earlier lockdown measures have already stabilized the numbers, now the emergency brake is set in motion. Curfew “would effectively prevent the risky evening meetings or you wouldn’t come home,” said Heinrich. “There are currently too many infections in the private sector.”

According to Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), the question of what restrictions on vaccinated people should be lifted will be the focus of Monday’s federal and state vaccination summit. So far about seven percent of people in Germany have been fully vaccinated. The percentage of people who received the first dose of a Covid 19 vaccine was given Saturday by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) at 22.8 percent.

The RKI reported 23,392 new corona infections and 286 new deaths within one day on Saturday. A week ago, there were 23,804 new corona infections and 219 new deaths on Saturday. The seven-day incidence on Saturday was 164.4, slightly higher than Friday (164.0).