Federal Election Question Portal launched | free press

2500 direct candidates from 299 constituencies: From now on, voters can contact members of the Bundestag, the European Parliament and the state parliaments directly via parliamentwatch.de.

Berlin / Hamburg (dpa) – In the two months until the federal election, voters can interview more than 2,500 direct candidates from all 299 constituencies online. For this, the organization ab altenwatch.de has launched a corresponding question portal.

The head of the Elections & Parliaments Department, Ghasal Falaki, mentioned the target that, as in the elections four years ago, about one million visitors to the website parliamentwatch.de/bundestag ask about 9,000 questions. A quota of 80 percent is aimed for for the answers.

Contact MPs directly

Since 2004, it has been possible to contact members of the Bundestag, the European Parliament and the state parliaments directly via the portal. Before the elections, this question option is regularly extended to all candidates applying for a parliamentary mandate. The site is operated by the Parlamentwatch eV association, which claims to be funded solely by donations.

In addition to the possibility to directly interview constituency candidates and top candidates, the portal also provides information about the voting rights and election programs of the individual parties. A “personal candidate check” must also take place three to four weeks before the vote. Similar to “Wahl-o-Mat”, users can then compare their own views on 24 political positions with those of the constituency candidates. Spokeswoman Léa Briand said the goal was to go to the polling station “as best prepared as possible” on September 26.