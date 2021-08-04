Federal and state governments want to approach municipalities in the Ahr Valley | free press

According to the Altenahr association, the aid provided so far in the flood plain is insufficient – and is calling for a special representative from the federal government. Federal Finance Minister Scholz rejects this.

Berlin/Mainz (dpa) – According to an open letter from the Altenahr community to the federal and state governments, closer exchanges with communities in the disaster area are needed.

To this end, Chancellery Minister Helge Braun and the head of the Rhineland-Palatinate State Chancellery, Fabian Kirsch, want to meet with district administrators and mayors next Wednesday, a government spokeswoman announced in Berlin on Wednesday.

Scholz against special envoy

The federal and state governments confirmed their aid pledges in statements about the open letter. However, Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) opposed the appointment of a special commissioner called for therein. “That would increase bureaucratic activity and complicate things,” he told the WDR on Wednesday. “I am convinced that the federal states must take this matter into their own hands and can count on the support of the federal government,” said Scholz. “We’ll make sure the money is ready.”

Many of the demands of the July 31 open letter have already been implemented or are underway, Mainz Chancellor Kirsch replied. A statement also available to the SWR read: “The federal government has pledged aid, the state has decided to grant relief and set up a donation account, the first payments are underway.” A reconstruction team is coordinating work at the Ministry of the Interior in Mainz. Financial security via a ‘national reconstruction fund’ will then be on the agenda of the prime ministers on 10 August.

In the open letter to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD), the mayor of the Altenahr community, Cornelia Weigand (non-party) and the mayors of the member local communities summarized the measures they consider urgent . First, they demanded the appointment of a special representative by the federal government “with very extensive powers for the reconstruction of the Ahr Valley”. They expressed concern that the measures taken so far could be insufficient: “When we see the scale of the destruction, it is clear that all the aid that has been delivered so far and the way it has been organized will not even be enough. are.”