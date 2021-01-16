Federal and state governments fight for further tightening of the corona | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Shortly before deliberations on possible re-tightening of the lockdown due to the corona pandemic, federal and state governments are struggling on how to proceed.

The Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, Daniel Günther, called for not just talking about new restrictions. “We also need to define what that means in the months of February, March, April, when certain incidence levels are undercut, which areas we can then permanently open again,” the CDU politician said at the Phoenix station Saturday. With the started corona vaccinations, vaccines can be used more easily in the future.

As the updated recommendations for action from the manufacturer Biontech show, the preparation can now be transported as a finished dose in the syringe for up to six hours at 2 to 8 degrees. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) spoke of good news, especially for those in need of care who are waiting at home for a vaccination. The countries could now organize themselves more flexibly. “The fact that finished vaccination doses can be prepared in syringes for transport to the vaccination centers in the future is very practical in the fight against the pandemic,” said Spahn of the German news agency.

So far it has been recommended not to transport diluted vaccine between facilities – ie between vaccination centers in countries where the preparation is stored at minus 70 degrees and vaccination missions in nursing homes or assisted living. Six instead of five doses of vaccine can now be obtained from one ampoule. The vaccine from Biontech and its American partner Pfizer was the first to be approved in the EU at the end of 2020, and the preparation from the American manufacturer Moderna is now also used in Germany.

In a bid to contain the coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Ministers plan to hold consultations next Tuesday – the backdrop is still high numbers of infections and deaths and concerns about a new, likely more contagious variant of the virus. Günther said that of course you had to deal with the mutation and whether the measures were sufficient. However, it turned out that the restrictions that had just been tightened up had an effect. “The number of infections is declining in many countries.” In Schleswig-Holstein, for example, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days is now well over 85. That is still a long way from 50 – this seven-day incidence is the national target. But there is still some time until the end of the month, Günther said.

Chancellery chief Helge Braun (CDU) considers an “effort” necessary until the summer. The number of infections should be reduced, especially the next three to four months would be difficult, he said Friday night at the digital CDU party conference. In the summer everything will be fine. Speaking of three difficult months, Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) told the news portal t-Online: “Hopefully the better weather and additional vaccines will help us from Easter.”

Union leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) called for extensive expansion of the measures. “Better to do it now – instead of an endless loop into the summer,” he told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. Saar Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) told the “Rheinische Post”: “More vaccinations alone will not prevent another lockdown.” Brinkhaus and Hans were open to considering night exit restrictions. “Everything has to be on the table”, says Brinkhaus about WDR. Hans said, “This applies to the subject of curfew, but also to the discussion about working in the home office.” SPD group chairman Bärbel Bas proposed a home office obligation in the editorial network Germany, but this also had to be enforced.

Health authorities reported 18,678 new infections and 980 new deaths within one day, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced Saturday. Nationally, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days is now 139. However, there are still large differences between the federal states. Thuringia has the highest number of cases with 268, Bremen the lowest with 80.