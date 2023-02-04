Federal agents discovered a dumpster filled with almost 250 working rifles and shotguns in Oklahoma, and allege that a man was given 2 free shotguns to hang on his wall

Rifles and Shotguns present in an Oklahoma Metropolis dumpster by ATF brokers on January 19, 2023.ATF

Nearly 250 weapons ended up in a dumpster outdoors an Oklahoma Metropolis gun retailer.

Federal brokers are wanting into whether or not the proprietor correctly disposed of the weapons, which he stated have been faulty.

A person stated a teen worker gave him two weapons from the dumpster free of charge, per court docket paperwork.

Federal brokers are attempting to determine why an Oklahoma gun retailer proprietor threw nearly 250 weapons in a dumpster, and why a person was allegedly allowed to maintain two of them as a memento.

In accordance with court docket filings first reported by CourtWatch, on January 19, 2023, an Oklahoma Metropolis, Oklahoma, sanitation employee stumbled upon a dumpster with 236 rifles and 12 shotguns in it. The stunning discovering led him to name authorities, who discovered most of the weapons have been practical, the filings acknowledged.

Investigators wrote that in late 2022, the proprietor of the shop, Worldwide Firearm Company, Anthony Mussatto, had requested brokers with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms how you can destroy the weapons, citing a producer’s defect.

Mussatto was advised within the fall by the ATF to slice the defective weapons in three totally different areas, in keeping with a January 26 search warrant.

A number of months later, on similar day the company was contacted by the sanitation employee, ATF brokers visited the dumpster and located practical weapons, “regardless of being partially reduce,” in keeping with the warrant.

The brokers then encountered two males close to the shop who advised them that they’d seen the dumpster loaded with weapons on separate events, months earlier than the January incident.

Mike Keenum, one of many males close to the shop, advised brokers {that a} teen worker had been slicing the weapons outdoors of the shop a number of days every week, when he approached the worker and stated he was all for proudly owning the weapons.

“Mr. Keenum advised the person that he didn’t intend to shoot the weapons, however moderately wished to hold the firearms on his wall,” an ATF agent stated within the warrant. “The male worker permitted Mr. Keenum to take two uncut firearms and gave Mr. Keenum two magazines, one for every firearm.”

Per the warrant, authorities are searching for to go looking Mussatto’s properties and different companies to see whether or not the 2 weapons given away have been documented. Brokers are additionally wanting into whether or not Mussatto adopted the gun disposal legal guidelines required for federal firearm licensees, and whether or not he lied to investigators in 2022.

Mussatto didn’t instantly return Insider’s request for remark.

The person who bought the free dumpster weapons, underneath the desk, stated that they have been in working situation.

“Mr. Keenum advised SA Moore it was clear between him and the worker that the firearms he was taking had not but been reduce by the person,” brokers stated within the submitting.

Now, brokers are wanting into whether or not Mussatto improperly disposed of the weapons and whether or not his employees offered a person two shotguns free of charge, doubtlessly permitting him to skip a background test, an ATF agent stated in a submitting.

Learn the unique article on Insider