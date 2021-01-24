Feared of attacks on vaccination centers | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government is preparing for possible attacks on vaccination centers, vaccine shipments or corona vaccine manufacturers.

While there is no concrete evidence so far, there is, according to a response from the Federal Ministry of the Interior to a request from the Green Group, which is available to the German news agency. First, the newspapers of the Funke media group reported about it.

“In this regard, protests from vaccination opponents, coronasceptics and conspiracy theorists at sites of manufacturing plants, vaccination centers and vaccine depots should be taken into account,” the ministry said in a letter. People could try to break into the facilities to force their protest. “This could escalate with property damage in the buildings. In individual cases, encounters with employed personnel or vaccine recipients may also lead to criminally relevant physical attacks. “

At Telegram’s communications service, several groups called “D-Day 2.0” had already considered meeting in front of vaccination centers. Information about actual meetings is not yet available. The Ministry of the Interior assigns the users and organizers of “D-Day 2.0” to the “conspiracy ideological spectrum”. It also points out that Attila Hildmann had spread on his Telegram channel that “the syringes in the vaccination centers were like the bombs in the bomb shower in Dresden”. “In this context he explains that meetings are pointless. Instead, targeted action should be taken “against injustice”, according to the Greens’ question. Hildmann calls himself “ultra-right” and a conspiracy preacher.

The federal government also estimates the risk of cyber attacks on vaccination facilities as high. “Until the corona pandemic is under global control, they will remain an attractive target for attacks that may be based on both economic and state interests,” said the ministry’s 18-page response. It points out that such attacks on the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the biotech company Miltenyi Biotec in Bergisch Gladbach in North Rhine-Westphalia have already taken place.

Vaccine research institutions or production facilities are also potential targets for espionage and sabotage by foreign intelligence services. “Several alleged research attempts involving German vaccine manufacturers have become known.” Because of the importance of these facilities, there is also a fundamental risk of acts of sabotage by intelligence services on the Internet. However, so far there are no signs of targeted attacks of this type by the state.

The Interior Ministry also points out that vaccination centers and storage facilities, as well as transports, are potential targets for Islamist terrorism. The vaccination centers are places with great crowds, to which Islamistically motivated bombers attach particular importance.