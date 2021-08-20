Fear of the Taliban: Despair at Kabul Airport | free press

Kabul (dpa) – With increasing time pressure, chaos, violence and despair are increasing around the airport in the Afghan capital Kabul. Thousands of Afghans are still hoping for a way to safety via Western flights after the militant Islamist Taliban takes power.

Clarissa Ward of the American broadcaster CNN described heartbreaking scenes and spoke of the ‘survival of the fittest’. On the way to the airport, a German, a civilian, suffered a gunshot wound. Deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said in Berlin on Friday: “He is receiving medical care, but there is no danger to his life.”

An adviser to the Afghan mission to the United Nations in the United States had previously written on Twitter that a family member had been shot in the head at Kabul Airport on Thursday.

Despite all the dangers, the onslaught of people trying to get into the airport grounds continued for the fifth day in a row. Taliban fighters fired into the air at the entrance to the civilian part of the airport and beat them with whips to scare people away, an eyewitness from the German news agency dpa reported.

There is a civilian and a military area at the airport. The amount of access to the military part is large and unpredictable, reports a reporter for the American broadcaster CNN. Photos show U.S. soldiers firing into the air to push the crowds back from the outer walls.

CNN reporter Ward reported on two cases where Afghan women threw their babies at American soldiers standing on the edge of the wall in the airport area. There is no mechanism for dealing with people. There are no tents in which women and their babies can shelter at 35 degrees Celsius.

Location extremely confusing

A letter from the German embassy to people hoping for a flight reads: “The situation at Kabul airport is extremely confusing. Dangerous situations and armed conflicts constantly arise at the gates. Access to the airport is currently possible. In between, however, the gates can be closed at short notice, also because so many people are trying to get on the site with their families. Unfortunately, we cannot inform you in advance when the gates will open.”

Many people’s nerves are also on edge as time pressures mount: The US actually wants to complete the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan by August 31. However, the evacuation missions of other armed forces, such as the German armed forces, depend on the protection currently offered by the 5,200 American soldiers.

Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag said on Friday: “We are completely dependent on them (US Armed Forces).” About 700 Dutch people still have to be evacuated quickly. Kaag argued that the Americans should remain in Afghanistan after August 31 to ensure the evacuation.

US presence after August 31?

US President Joe Biden estimates that between 50,000 and 65,000 people want to be brought to safety by the United States. It is possible that US troops will remain in Kabul after August 31 – that is not certain. It is also uncertain how the Taliban will behave.

According to Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the Bundeswehr has so far brought 1,700 people to safety via an airlift. It is the largest evacuation mission of the Bundeswehr to date. According to the Pentagon, US military forces have flown 7,000 people abroad since Saturday (as of Thursday/local time). Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday. A few hours later, the Taliban took the city of 5.4 million inhabitants without a fight. Since then, they have been the new rulers in Afghanistan.

Early Warnings

According to the New York Times, US intelligence agencies warned in July of a rapid collapse of the Afghan military and a growing risk to the capital, Kabul. In several reports at the time, they questioned whether Afghan security forces would seriously resist the Taliban, the newspaper wrote, citing informed sources. On July 8, Biden had publicly stated that it was unlikely that the Taliban would take power in all of Afghanistan. Despite the advance of the Islamists, he stuck to his withdrawal plans.

According to a report prepared for the United Nations, the Taliban are specifically looking for alleged collaborators. They also openly threaten retaliation against their relatives. The confidential four-page report from Norway’s RHIPTO Center for Global Analytics, available to the German news agency, states that the greatest risk is being exposed to people who have held key positions in the military, police or other investigative agencies. The head of the think tank, Christian Nellemann, does not consider the Taliban’s commitments not to retaliate as credible. “They’re just trying to hold people in place so they can be arrested,” Nellemann said at the DPA’s request.

Several representatives of the previous Afghan government are missing, according to a report in local media. Relatives of several government officials told ToloNews TV station that their relatives have disappeared or are being held by the Islamists since the Taliban took power.