FDP wants Bundestag special session on Corona restrictions | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Even ahead of Tuesday’s federal / state consultation on further corona restrictions, the FDP is calling for a special session of the Bundestag.

“The Chancellor must inform parliament and the public immediately before discussions with the Prime Minister,” said FDP leader Christian Lindner of “Bild am Sonntag”. “The German Bundestag must meet immediately for a special session. Parliamentary opinion on corona measures should be a concern of all political groups; regardless of whether it is a government or opposition. “

Lindner sees curfews in particular as disproportionate: “Under no circumstances should decisions be taken on these without referring to the Bundestag,” he said.

Given the tense situation, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and federal government leaders have moved their deliberations, originally scheduled for January 25, to next Tuesday by just under a week. Discussions also include further reducing the partially existing 15-kilometer starting radius, an obligation to wear more protective FFP2 masks, and ways to encourage businesses to offer more home office options.

The German health authorities reported 18,678 new infections within one day to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Saturday. The actual total is probably higher because many infections go unnoticed. In addition, 980 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. Due to the lower number of tests and reports during the holidays, the numbers were not reliable for a long time – Merkel had always mentioned January 17 – this Sunday – as the date from which clarity could reign.

The new CDU chief and North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Armin Laschet said of ZDF that he assumed “we will tighten the situation again”. It should be discussed, “Where can we achieve what effect?” He pointed to the probably more contagious virus variant from Great Britain: too little is known about it.

Union leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) insisted on tightening up the existing lockdown. “The prime minister’s conference must decide to tighten up so that we can finally lower the numbers. We cannot afford the pandemic to enter the summer, ”he told the“ Rheinische Post ”(online, print: Monday). “We see what was caused in Ireland by the mutated viruses. That should worry us. I sincerely hope that we will not continue to hunt for the number of people infected, but rather come for the wave. “

The German Association of Cities and Municipalities also warned against excessive measures. Although an extension of the lockdown is necessary, CEO Gerd Landsberg told the newspapers of the Funke media group. However, a mega lockdown is “not a solution and could jeopardize the indispensable acceptance of the people for the numerous measures”. Landsberg stressed, “Since the lockdown has been going on for weeks, a decision should not be made to close schools and daycare centers in general, but at least provide emergency care.”

Heiko Maas (SPD), the head of the State Department, was the first federal minister to demand that people with corona vaccination be allowed to visit restaurants or cinemas earlier than others. “Vaccinated people must be able to exercise their basic rights again”, Maas told the “Bild am Sonntag”. “It is not yet definitively clear to what extent vaccinated people can infect others. But what’s clear: a vaccinated person will no longer take a ventilator from someone. This means that at least one central reason for restricting fundamental rights is no longer applicable. Maas also recalled the operators of restaurants, cinemas, theaters and museums that are currently closed. “They have the right to reopen their business at any point if the opportunity exists. And there is when more and more people are getting vaccinated. “

Another type of corona is currently spreading from Great Britain, which is considered highly contagious. In addition, only one million people in Germany have been vaccinated so far, which corresponds to over one percent of the population – especially the very old, people in need of care, and medical and nursing staff.