FDP rises to 13 percent in survey | Free press

A small downer for the Greens and a plus for the Liberals: a few months before the general election, the polls continue to move.

Berlin (dpa) – The FDP starts the election campaign after its party congress, while the green candidate for Chancellor Annalena Baerbock is losing popularity, according to a survey.

The FDP comes in the Sunday trend of opinion research institute Insa for “Bild am Sonntag” this week to 13 percent. That is 2 percentage points more than in the previous week. According to the information, the Union loses one point and reaches 24 percent. It is just ahead of the Greens, who also lost a percentage point (23 percent).

The SPD increased slightly, reaching 17 percent. The AfD remains stable at 12 percent, the left gives one percentage point and is now at 6 percent.

When asked who people would vote for in a direct election to the chancellery, Baerbock loses 4 percentage points and comes to a direct election result of 20 percent, according to the poll. It’s just 2 percentage points ahead of SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz (18 percent) and 5 percentage points ahead of Union candidate Armin Laschet (15 percent). According to the information, a clear majority of 32 percent would not choose one of the three.

