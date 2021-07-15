FDP leader Lindner: Federal government must decide emergency aid for victims | free press

More than 40 people have died as a result of the floods in large parts of Germany. Many more have lost their possessions. Christian Lindner appeals to the federal government.

Berlin (AP) – FDP leader Christian Lindner has called for rapid federal aid for victims of the Southwest storm disaster.

“For this, the federal finance minister can reactivate the development aid fund that was set up after the 2013 flood. This means that there are proven tools available that have already been introduced and that can work quickly and easily,” said Lindner from the German news agency. “Should this require a resolution from the German Bundestag, the FDP would be ready for a special session at any time.” First reported the newspaper “Bild”.

The images of the disaster are “shocking and touch us”, said the party chairman, who on Thursday informed himself about the situation in Leichlingen in his Rheinisch-Bergischer Kreis constituency and spoke with employees of the local fire service.

“The emergency services are doing great things in these hours. The victims deserve our sympathy and solidarity,” he said. Even after the acute need for these hours, those affected should not be left alone. “No one can protect themselves against such a fate alone, which is why we are called upon as a state solidarity community,” Lindner says. “The federal government also has a responsibility here, because it is a catastrophe of national dimensions. Federal emergency assistance must be decided immediately by the federal government.”