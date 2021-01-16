FDCA Market: Industry Growth, Key Findings, Major Companies Analysis and Forecast to 2027| Avantium Technologies BV; V & V Pharma Industries; TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd

An excellent and precise market research report serves as a backbone for the business when it comes to thrive in the competition. FDCA Market report offers a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can plan the strategies accordingly. This Global FDCA Market research report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. The report is presented to the clients with full commitment and best possible service is assured depending upon the requirements.

Global FDCA market is set to witness substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising application of FDCA and increasing usage in variety of petrochemical are the factor for the market growth.

FDCA is a chemical compound made up of two classes of carboxylic acids bound to a central furan channel. They are usually produced from different carbohydrates. FDCA is stable in nature and have high melting point. They are widely used in applications such as polyamides, plasticizers, polyester, polycarbonates, and others. They are also used as the initial material in the manufacturing of succinic acid.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global FDCA market are Avantium Technologies BV; V & V Pharma Industries; TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd; AVA Biochem AG; trc-canada.com; Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific.; AstaTech, Inc.; Novamont S.p.A.; Eastman Chemical Company; Merck KGaA; Sai Carbohydrates.; GODAVARI BIOREFINERIES LTD.; BASF SE; among others.

• In September 2017, Eastman Chemical Company and Origin Materials have signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement for Eastman to license its patented 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid and FDCA derivatives manufacturing technology from renewable resources to original materials. Eastman’s technology is widely versatile and delivers crude FDCA, polymer grade FDCA, and polymer grade DMF. This technology will help the origin to produce FDCA monomer which can be used by them for production of films, PEF bottles, and other plastics

• In March 2016, BASF SE and Avantium Technologies BV announced that they have entered into exclusive agreements to set up a joint venture (JV) to manufacture and market furandicarboxylic acid and polyethylenefuranoate. For the development of FDCA, the JV will use the YXY process built by Avantium in its Amsterdam laboratories and the pilot plant in Geleen, Netherlands. This launch will help both the companies to strengthen their market position.

By Application

o PET

o Polyamides

o Polycarbonates

o Plasticizers

o Polyester Polyols

o Others

By Type

o Dehydration Of Hexose Derivatives

o Oxidation Of 2,5-Disubstituted Furans

o Catalytic Conversions of Various Furan Derivatives

o Biological Conversion of Hmf

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

