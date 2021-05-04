Fc Protein and Glycoengineered Antibodies Market Hits Booming Growth +40% by 2028| Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, AstraZeneca Plc, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Amgen, Genentech Inc., Five Prime Therapeutics Inc., Celldex Therapeutics, Clovis Oncology, and TG Therapeutics

Fc Protein and Glycoengineered Antibodies Market is expanding at growth rate of +40% by 2028.

Fc-fusion proteins are bioengineered polypeptides that join the crystallizable fragment (Fc) domain of an antibody with another biologically active protein domain or peptide to generate a molecule with unique structure function properties and significant therapeutic potential.

This region is called the Fc (Fragment, crystallizable) region, and is composed of two heavy chains that contribute two or three constant domains depending on the class of the antibody. By binding to specific proteins, the Fc region ensures that each antibody generates an appropriate immune response for a given antigen.

Glycoengineering approaches generate new antibody variants with significantly enhanced capacity to recruit immune cells, like Natural Killer (NK) cells, macrophages/monocytes and neutrophils.

Key Players:

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, AstraZeneca Plc, Amgen Inc., Genentech Inc., Five Prime Therapeutics Inc., Celldex Therapeutics, Clovis Oncology, and TG Therapeutics, Inc.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the Fc Protein and Glycoengineered Antibodies Market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report. Fc Protein and Glycoengineered Antibodies market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.

By Drug

Approved Drugs

Pipeline Drugs

Ublituximab

Others

By Application

Oncology

Autoimmune Disease

Others

By region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The report provides major statistics of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Fc Protein and Glycoengineered Antibodies is explained in detail in various regions and various segments of the industry.

