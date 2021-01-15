FBI is concerned about the potential for violence surrounding Biden |’s swearing-in Free press

Washington (AP) – The US Federal Police FBI is warning of possible acts of violence surrounding the swearing-in of future President Joe Biden next week.

Right now, there are “troubling online conversations” on a massive scale about possible actions surrounding the inauguration, FBI chief Christopher Wray said in Washington on Thursday (local time). These include calls for armed protests. The clues would be analyzed and investigated for their true threat potential. “We are concerned about the potential for violence in several protests and rallies scheduled in the next few days here in DC and in front of parliament buildings in the United States,” Wray said.

More than 200 suspects have already been identified who may be planning actions based on the model of the Capitol riots, the FBI director said at a meeting of the heads of various security forces with incumbent Vice President Mike Pence. To potential rioters and violent criminals, Wray said, “We know who you are.” Anyone planning violence in the coming days can expect a visit from the FBI.

Supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump had forcibly entered congressional headquarters in the capital Washington on Wednesday. The security forces were no match for the rioters’ attack. Five people were killed in the riots.

Biden will be sworn in on Wednesday before the Capitol in Washington. The convention building in the US capital has traditionally been the setting for the swearing-in of US presidents. In itself, the inauguration is an event with the highest security requirements. This year, given the recent riots, this is particularly true – even though the ceremony takes place without the usual mass audience due to the corona pandemic.

Wray said more than 100 people had been arrested in connection with the riot in the Capitol. Numerous investigations were still ongoing. Of these more than 100 people, there is initially no longer any danger. The arrests are also a warning to others considering violence.

The short-messaging service Twitter also warned a few days ago that concrete plans for further armed protests were already circulating on its platform and elsewhere. Among other things, there is talk of a new attack on the Capitol and on parliament buildings in states next Sunday.

The area around the Capitol has now been cordoned off and a security fence has been installed. In addition, several thousand members of the National Guard – part of the US military reserve – were deployed to protect Congressional headquarters. The Chief of the Armed Forces, General Daniel Hokanson, said on Thursday that about 7,000 soldiers are currently deployed. There could eventually be 21,000 to secure swearing-in on January 20. There have been as many as 20,000 national guards so far.

At the inauguration, the secret service responsible for protecting the president is in charge of security measures. Secret Service chief James Murray said preparations for the swearing-in had been going on for months. His troops are firmly convinced of the security concept that has been developed, but remain extremely vigilant.