FaZe Clan And Firstkiller Dominate To Win ‘Rocket League’ Championship Series Fall Open

The North America Fall Open was host to loads of dazzling performs, however no person might outshine FaZe Clan’s Firstkiller, who lead his group to win the primary North American regional occasion of the 2022-23 Rocket League Championship Sequence season.

FaZe comfortably defeated Gen.G 4-1 within the grand finals, outscoring their opponents 11-3 throughout 5 matches, with Firstkiller, the squad’s longest-serving member, delivering a masterclass in smothering the momentum of your opponent all through playoff bracket.

Not solely did Firstkiller ship unreal solo efforts like this double-tap from a completely absurd angle and studying his opposition like a e book from midfield to swipe a purpose off a clearance, the Rocket League veteran intercepted opponent passes and pictures with ease. The addition of Mist to the FaZe squad within the RLCS offseason has actually allowed Firstkiller to play extra creatively and stress opponents at each spot on the sector.

FaZe even took benefit of a Gen.G mid-series timeout to ship some lighthearted jabs to their opponent — as a substitute of discussing technique or reviewing their errors throughout the break, FaZe Clan took a nap.

FaZe Clan ‘Rocket League’ gamers faux to nap mid-series towards Gen.G Psyonix / Rocket League

With two of 4 analysts predicting a FaZe win initially of the quarterfinals, FaZe wasn’t precisely an underdog, however no person predicted that they might additionally cruise previous G2 with a convincing 4-1 sequence victory within the semifinals. This victory marks the squad’s second season opener victory in a row.

From this win, FaZe Clan has earned the grand prize of $30,000 and 16 RLCS Circuit factors, which rely in direction of qualifying for the Rocket League World Championship. Gen.G earned $20,000 and 12 factors, and Spacestation Gaming and G2 Esports will every take $8,500 and 9 factors.

Try the replays from the North American Fall Open right here, and browse the complete stats from the weekend on Liquipedia. The European Fall Open begins on October 14th with a Swiss Bracket stage, and playoffs start on the fifteenth.