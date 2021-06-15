Fatty Amines Market to Remain Competitive | Major Giants Continuously Expanding Market

Global Fatty Amines market is valued approximately USD 2.72 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.45% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Fatty amine is referred as any amine that is attached to the hydrocarbon chain of eight or more carbon atoms in a raw. The fatty amines compounds are classified as oleochemicals and mostly it is derived from C12-18 hydrocarbon, more abundantly derived from fatty acid. It has a massive application in fabric softeners, corrosion inhibitors and froth flotation agents. Additionally, Fatty amine are non-ionic and have special surface wetting properties. Due to this property, it has massive application in manufacturing many detergents, sanitizers and deforming agents. Therefore, due to its favorable properties it has prominent application in cosmetics. The rise in cosmetics industry and the remarkable application of fatty amines in making cosmetics drives the growth of market over the forecast years.

For instance: As per Statista, the global Cosmetic Industry grown with 5.5% in 2018 compare to the previous year 2017. The United States accounts for the largest growth in cosmetics industry and stands on worth USD 93.5 billion in 2018 that is an increase of USD 74.7 billion from 2017. Additionally, the fatty amine ethoxylate are also have impressive application in manufacturing many emulsifier brands that enhance the mixing process of many chemicals and agrochemicals industry as it increases the solubility in oil and water-based chemicals. Thus, the rising growth of agrochemical and pesticides industry accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. Moreover, rising demand for Bio-based coating additives in end-use industries for avoiding harmful effects of chemical is a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years. However, the complex production process of fatty amines deters the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Fatty Amines market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global Fatty amines market due to the rising agriculture and agrochemical industry in the region. Whereas, Asia pacific is the fastest growing region in the market due to the increasing growth of cosmetics and beauty industry in the region.

Market player included in this report are:

Arkema S.A.

Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH

ERCA SPA

Evonik Industries AG

Global Amines Company Pte. LTD.

Huntsman Corporation

India Glycols Limited

Indo Amines Limited

KAO Corporation

Lonza Group LTD

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Function offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary

By Function:

Emulsifiers

Floatation Agents

Anti-caking agents

Dispersants

Others

By End User:

Agrochemical

Oilfield chemical

Chemical processing

Water treatment

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

