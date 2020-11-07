Fatty Amines Market To 2020 – 2026 The Latest Research To Share Market Insights And Dynamics | Nouryon Holding B.V.; Solvay; Evonik Industries AG

Global fatty amines market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.12 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the easy production method and ample availability of raw materials for its production.

Nouryon Holding B.V. Solvay Evonik Industries AG Global Amines Kao Corporation Procter & Gamble Arkema Ecogreen Oleochemicals Indo Amines Limited. NOF CORPORATION TIANYU OIL. Shandong Fusite Oil Technology Co., Zibo Tenghui Oil Chemical Co., JIANGSU WANSHENG DAWEI CHEMICAL CO.,LTD. India Glycols Limited KLK OLEO Volant-Chem Corp. Temix Oleo Srl among others.

Market Definition: Global Fatty Amines Market

Fatty amines are defined as any variant of amine that is connected to eight or more carbon atoms in a hydrocarbon chain. These amines are commonly categorized in oleochemicals and are manufactured by the process of hydrogenation in fatty nitriles. This process provides three different categories of fatty amines, such as primary, secondary and tertiary. These are derived from the raw materials including fats, oils and petrochemicals. They are used in different end-user industries including corrosion inhibition, fabric softening, sanitization, lubricant additives among others.

Market Drivers:

High levels of demand from agrochemicals application due to the benefits of fatty amines as emulsifiers; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing levels of demands from the water treatment applications due to the large-scale adoption of water treatment services; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Increasing utilization from a number of applicable industries is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Availability of cost-effective alternatives that are comparatively environment friendly; this factor is expected to restrict the adoption of the products

Concerns regarding the vulnerable nature of raw materials along with the unavailability of fatty amines is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

Presence of strict government regulations regarding the carcinogenic impact of these compounds restricting it’s usage; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Research Methodology: Global Fatty Amines Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

