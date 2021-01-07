Fatty Amines Market: Granular View of The Market from Various End-Use Segments 2026 | Emerging Players – Nouryon Holding B.V.; Solvay; Evonik Industries AG

Global fatty amines market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.12 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the easy production method and ample availability of raw materials for its production.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report are :

Nouryon Holding B.V.; Solvay; Evonik Industries AG; Global Amines; Kao Corporation; Procter & Gamble; Arkema; Ecogreen Oleochemicals; Indo Amines Limited.; NOF CORPORATION; TIANYU OIL.; Shandong Fusite Oil Technology Co., Ltd.; Zibo Tenghui Oil Chemical Co., Ltd.; JIANGSU WANSHENG DAWEI CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.; India Glycols Limited; KLK OLEO; Volant-Chem Corp.; Temix Oleo Srl among others.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Market Size and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada) Market Size and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa) Market Size and/or Volume

Market Definition: Global Fatty Amines Market

Fatty amines are defined as any variant of amine that is connected to eight or more carbon atoms in a hydrocarbon chain. These amines are commonly categorized in oleochemicals and are manufactured by the process of hydrogenation in fatty nitriles. This process provides three different categories of fatty amines, such as primary, secondary and tertiary. These are derived from the raw materials including fats, oils and petrochemicals. They are used in different end-user industries including corrosion inhibition, fabric softening, sanitization, lubricant additives among others.

Market Drivers:

High levels of demand from agrochemicals application due to the benefits of fatty amines as emulsifiers; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing levels of demands from the water treatment applications due to the large-scale adoption of water treatment services; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Increasing utilization from a number of applicable industries is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Availability of cost-effective alternatives that are comparatively environment friendly; this factor is expected to restrict the adoption of the products

Concerns regarding the vulnerable nature of raw materials along with the unavailability of fatty amines is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

Presence of strict government regulations regarding the carcinogenic impact of these compounds restricting it’s usage; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

