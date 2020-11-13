Fatty Amines Market : Future Prospects With Covid-19 Impact Analysis 2020 – 2026 | Top Players- Nouryon Holding B.V.; Solvay; Evonik Industries AG

Fatty Amines Market research report highlights the most important market insights that take business to the highest level of growth and success. The research, analysis and estimations about the market have been performed with the reliable knowledge in this industry analysis report. This market report focuses on important aspects of the market that include but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the Fatty Amines industry. Global Fatty Amines Market report helps to obtain information about all the above factors by giving actionable market insights and comprehensive market analysis.

Global fatty amines market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.12 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the easy production method and ample availability of raw materials for its production.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Nouryon Holding B.V. Solvay Evonik Industries AG Global Amines Kao Corporation Procter & Gamble Arkema Ecogreen Oleochemicals Indo Amines Limited. NOF CORPORATION TIANYU OIL. Shandong Fusite Oil Technology Co., Zibo Tenghui Oil Chemical Co., JIANGSU WANSHENG DAWEI CHEMICAL CO.,LTD. India Glycols Limited KLK OLEO Volant-Chem Corp. Temix Oleo Srl among others.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Market Definition: Global Fatty Amines Market

Fatty amines are defined as any variant of amine that is connected to eight or more carbon atoms in a hydrocarbon chain. These amines are commonly categorized in oleochemicals and are manufactured by the process of hydrogenation in fatty nitriles. This process provides three different categories of fatty amines, such as primary, secondary and tertiary. These are derived from the raw materials including fats, oils and petrochemicals. They are used in different end-user industries including corrosion inhibition, fabric softening, sanitization, lubricant additives among others.

Market Drivers:

High levels of demand from agrochemicals application due to the benefits of fatty amines as emulsifiers; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing levels of demands from the water treatment applications due to the large-scale adoption of water treatment services; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Increasing utilization from a number of applicable industries is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Availability of cost-effective alternatives that are comparatively environment friendly; this factor is expected to restrict the adoption of the products

Concerns regarding the vulnerable nature of raw materials along with the unavailability of fatty amines is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

Presence of strict government regulations regarding the carcinogenic impact of these compounds restricting it’s usage; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

Chemspec India 2020, will take place in Mumbai, India from April 16-17, 2020. The exhibition provides a valuable platform for various market players and consumers of Specialty Chemicals to exhibit their products, while the consumers can make informed decisions in relation to their requirements and applications

In September 2018, Indo Amines announced that they had decided for the merger of their organization with their subsidiaries, “Key Organics” and “Core Chemicals”. This merger will significantly enhance the generation of revenue and overall capabilities for profit margins of Indo Amines. The enhance capabilities will also increase the product offerings with the combined enterprise

