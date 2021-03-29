Fatty Amines Market | Current Perspective with Analysis of Leading Players and Top Countries Data | Nouryon Holding B.V., Solvay, Evonik Industries AG

The Fatty Amines Market report provides current trends in different sectors in Fatty Amines industry on the basis of their scope. The repot report includes information on market factors such as the key drivers, restraints, challengers, and key regions development status. The report provides Analysis of Leading Players and provides information about their product portfolio and strategies deploying regarding the market.

Fatty amines are defined as any variant of amine that is connected to eight or more carbon atoms in a hydrocarbon chain. These amines are commonly categorized in oleochemicals and are manufactured by the process of hydrogenation in fatty nitriles. This process provides three different categories of fatty amines, such as primary, secondary and tertiary. These are derived from the raw materials including fats, oils and petrochemicals. They are used in different end-user industries including corrosion inhibition, fabric softening, sanitization, lubricant additives among others.Global fatty amines market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.12 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the easy production method and ample availability of raw materials for its production.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global fatty amines market are Nouryon Holding B.V., Solvay, Evonik Industries AG, Global Amines, Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Arkema, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Indo Amines Limited., NOF CORPORATION, TIANYU OIL., Shandong Fusite Oil Technology Co., Ltd., Zibo Tenghui Oil Chemical Co., Ltd., JIANGSU WANSHENG DAWEI CHEMICAL CO.,LTD., India Glycols Limited, KLK OLEO, Volant-Chem Corp., Temix Oleo Srl among others.

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

