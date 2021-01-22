Fatty Acids Market 2021 Business Opportunity– BASF SE, Fmc Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Koninklijke Dsm Nv

Fatty Acids Global Market Report 2020

The fatty acids market consists of sales of fatty acids and related services. Fatty acids act as energy for muscles, heart and other organs as building blocks for fats in the human body and also as an agent that manages inflammation in the body. Fatty acids comprises of a straight chain of an even number of carbon atoms with hydrogen atoms along the length of the chain and at one end of the chain and a carboxyl group (?COOH) at the other end

The global fatty acids manufacturing market was worth $128.94 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% and reach $148.22 billion by 2023.

BASF SE, Fmc Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Koninklijke Dsm Nv, Enzymotec Ltd., Croda International Plc, Omega Protein Corporation, Aker Biomarine As, Polaris Nutritional Lipids, Cargill, Incorporated

June 14, 2018: BASF and Xerion have entered into a three-year agreement to take personalized nutrition to the next level in Asia Pacific. In this collaboration, BASF’s human nutrition brand, Newtrition®, will have the exclusive distribution rights to market PUFAcoatTM Omega-3 Index test kits, Xerion’s proprietary dried blood spot technology. One of the major limitations in ascertaining omega-3 levels in populations is the difficulty in stabilizing long chain polyunsaturated fatty acids prior to analysis.

May 24, 2018: At the 13th Congress of The International Society For The Study Of Fatty Acids And Lipids (ISSFAL) in Las Vegas, USA, from May 27-31, four new omega-3 clinical from BASF will be presented, which investigate the role and importance of a new omega-3 technology designed to deliver optimal benefits in supplements to consumers. Topics covered will be far ranging and further demonstrate the commercial potential for Accelon; from impact on cerebral blood flow, to nighttime dosing effect on EPA & DHA levels.

BASF recently announced it plans to acquire Pronova BioPharma ASA, Lysaker, Norway, a pioneer in the field of research, development, and manufacturing of omega-3 fatty acids. BASF has reached an agreement with Pronova to make a recommended voluntary public takeover offer to Pronova’s shareholders, and will offer to pay NOK $12.50 in cash for each Pronova share. The Board of Directors of Pronova and the management unanimously support BASF’s offer and recommend its acceptance.

The fatty acids market covered in this report is segmented by type into unsaturated fatty acids, saturated fatty acids. It is also segmented By end use Industry into household, cosmetics, and personal care, soap and detergent, oilfield, rubber and plastic, lubricants, other end-user industries.

The fatty acids market is being driven by the rising demand for cosmetics and personal care products. Fatty acids are the emollients and emulsifiers in the cosmetics industry, used to replenish and soothe the skin. It is used as an ingredient in a variety of skin care products such as creams, lotions, shampoos, and lipsticks. Esters of fatty acids such as triglycerides, phospholipids, and cholesterol esters are commonly used in cosmetics as skin hydrants and thickeners. For example, in 2017, according to the Global Wellness Institute, beauty, personal care, and the anti-aging market accounted for $1,083 billion. The rising demand for cosmetics and personal care products increased the demand for fatty acids, driving the market.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the Fatty Acids market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc. The report recapitulates the factors that will be responsible for the growth in the market in the forecasted period.

By Product Type: Unsaturated Fatty Acids; Saturated Fatty Acid

By Application: Household, Cosmetics, and Personal Care; Soap and Detergent; Oilfield; Rubber and Plastic; Lubricants; Other End-user Industries

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Fatty Acids in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Fatty Acids market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Fatty Acids market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

