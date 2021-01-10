Fátima Lopes is leaving TVI because she does not want to present a new program

11 years later, Fátima Lopes is no longer a TVI presenter

The announcement was made by the broadcaster through a statement to the press this Friday.

Nobody expected that.

On the night of that Friday, January 8th, TVI said that Fátima Lopes will leave her position as presenter at Queluz de Baixo train station. In a statement, officials said this position ended after 11 years.

“In 2021, the moderator should take the lead over the weekend in a new format, the ‘C’è posta per te’ program. Unfortunately, the moderator did not accept to continue this project in the way proposed by TVI, ”explained the broadcaster.

TVI also mentions that Fátima Lopes made her debut on the station in 2010 before the show “Agora é que Conta” and has presented formats such as “Pequenos Gigantes” and “Let’s Dance” in recent years. Since 2011 he has been responsible for “A Tarde é Sua”, which occupied the station’s afternoons from Monday to Friday.

“TVI has registered with great appreciation all the work that has been done on the antenna during these years and wishes Fátima Lopes the greatest success in the future,” the document continues.

It is recalled that in November 2020 Cristina Ferreira presented the new starting field of the season for the following year. Among the many new functions, he announced that Fátima Lopes would leave the daily and daily schedule to take care of a new program on Saturday evening.

This new program is inspired by the format of an Italian program called “C’e Posta Per Te”. Cristina Ferreira has already foreseen what is to come and promises that a “large format” will take care of the Saturday nights.

In early December last year, Fátima Lopes announced that registration for her new program, which would depend on public participation, was already open. In the Instagram post he invites you to, he also gave a taste of what was to come. It is not yet known if the program will continue after the announcement.